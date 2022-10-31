Gotham Knights is an exciting action RPG where players get to take on the role of different heroes in the Batman universe. There are four heroes in the game, namely, Robin, Batgirl, Nightwing, and Red Hood. Each one of them has their own unique style and abilities that help to differentiate them in combat.

Players will need to have the best skills in their arsenal if they want to be able to take on all of the criminals and eliminate them in Gotham City. But certain skills are more beneficial than others when just starting out in Gotham Knights, especially for a character such as Robin.

Robin specializes in attacking from the shadows and using takedowns to take out his foes unseen.

Turnabout Takedown, Elemental Decoy, and more starting skills for Robin in Gotham Knights

Starting out in Gotham Knights can seem a bit overwhelming. With so many different skill trees and skills to choose from, knowing which ones to opt for first can make or break a build.

The following skills will not only allow players to succeed in battle, but they will also serve as a cornerstone for further builds, allowing the player to take the fight to the enemies with ease.

1) Turnabout Takedown (Shadow)

Being able to slip through the shadows and take out prey is paramount to success with Robin. The Turnabout Takedown skill lets him dish out huge amounts of punishment to foes, including large enemies.

This means that when he sneaks up on his target to perform a takedown, he will either immediately defeat them, or can deal devastating damage to them right from the start.

Best of all, this skill even works on Mini Bosses, and can be a great setup to kick the battle off on the right foot.

2) Shadow Renewal (Shadow)

Since Robin greatly excels when taking targets out from the shadows, having an ability that can help with his survival while doing just that is very important. With Shadow Renewal, Robin will regain 25% of his HP upon completing a takedown.

When combined with his Smoke Bomb, and skills like Turnabout Takedown, he will be able to get in and out of combat while keeping his health at high levels. This makes it so that not only are takedowns good offensively, but they will also provide a defensive and survivability boost each time.

3) Stealth Takedown+ (Knighthood)

Building upon Robin's stealthy playstyle even further, another great skill for players to get as soon as possible in Gotham Knights is Stealth Takedown+. Once this skill is acquired, players will be able to gain an increased amount of stats for 15 seconds after performing a takedown.

Combined with health gain from Shadow Renewal, Stealth Takedown+ grants Robin 4 damage, critical strike, defense, and even elemental effect. All this combined can make Robin an unstoppable powerhouse, going in and out of the shadows and eliminating his foes with ease.

4) Elemental Decoy (Slugger)

A good defense is paramount to Robin's playstyle in Gotham Knights. Of course, as a master of stealth, he relies on not getting hit to survive.

However, he will not always be able to be concealed, and that is where the decoys come into play. By distracting the enemy, Decoys can greatly help him survive.

With Elemental Decoy, when an enemy strikes the decoy, they will be inflicted with damage and elemental effects, which can help to even the score in battle. It is great to pair with other skills to help Robin survive, as he is not meant to withstand blows and should get away from danger as soon as possible.

5) Elemental Focus (Slugger)

With the right elemental effects in Gotham Knights, Robin can not only destroy his foes, but he can also help increase his damage as well. With Elemental Focus, any targets inflicted with an elemental status effect will take additional damage due to Robin having a 20% increased critical hit chance on them.

With effects such as ice, or when using an Explosive Decoy, he can make sure all his foes are affected with these effects, and then use the power of Elemental Focus to seal the deal and take out his foes for good in Gotham Knights.

