Gotham Knights features an all-new, expansive Gotham City where Batman is no more. Criminals are afoot, and the Bat-Family must deal with the fallout as The Court of Owls threatens to take over.

The Court of Owls (image via WB)

Players can experience a living, breathing Gotham City and explore every corner of the dystopian world of Gotham Knights.

Complete side quests, win Platinum Trophy, and more after completing the campaign of Gotham Knights

1) Partake in character specific time trials

After beating the game, there may still be several challenges you may have missed. Now might be a good time to complete them while taking in the atmosphere of Gotham City.

Time trials unlock once you learn the Heroic Travel attribute of your hero of choice. They are spread around the entire city of Gotham and offer a good amount of XP and salvage for your character upgrades. They are also a great way to test your traversal skills in the game. Additionally, trials with the Batcycle award new color schemes for the bike.

2) Complete side quests

Gotham City never sleeps. The criminal element is always active, especially more so with Batman missing. Crime is a constant, and the game features plenty of side quests to complete that both complement the story and help you earn XP.

Finishing all side quests before the campaign ends may prove to be an arduous task, so players can always choose to complete them later on to experience everything the game has to offer.

3) Obtain the Platinum Trophy

Gotham Knights features several challenges for players to compete in and test their mettle. By completing these tasks and challenges, players can earn various trophies.

To obtain the Platinum Trophy, one must obtain 1000 Gamerscore.

1000 gamerscore can be earned by stopping 250 crimes, completing 50 challenges, and obtaining 50 Modchips from mod fusion, among other challenges. There is no better way to show off your expertise in the game than earning the Platinum Trophy.

4) New Game Plus

Completing the main campaign of Gotham Knights unlocks the option to start over in a new mode known as New Game Plus.

New Game Plus carries over your crafted gear and skills. However, your story progress is reset. To balance things out, enemies are tankier and hit harder in this mode.

The max level cap of characters is also increased to 40, 10 levels above the base 30 cap of the first playthrough.

5) Play as another hero

Gotham Knights features four playable protagonists - Nightwing/Dick Grayson, Batgirl/Barbara Gordon, Red Hood/Jason Todd, and Robin/Tim Drake. Players can easily switch between characters at any point in the Belfry, but there are certain character-specific cutscenes and a character-specific ending that is only accessible once per playthrough.

The four protagonists of Gotham Knights (image via WB Games)

A second playthrough may allow for another perspective through the eyes of other playable heroes in the game, as well as unlocking newer abilities and movesets for the said character.

Gotham Knights was developed by WB Games Montréal and released for the PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5 on October 21, 2022.

