Top 5 streamers who are co-streaming the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

With the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 underway, streamers around the world have focused much of their content on the month-long football festival. The Qatar World Cup, which began on November 20, will end on December 18.

World Cups are always the most watched sporting events of the year. This time is no exception, with a projected audience of over 5 billion people. Given the staggering numbers, it only makes sense for content creators to join the footballing carnival and present content related to the event.

This article will list the five co-streamers for the FIFA World Cup 2022.

5 streamers who have centered their streams around the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

1) IShowSpeed

Darren "IShowSpeed" was a relatively unknown name in the footballing community a year ago. However, over the past few months, the YouTube streamer has invested himself in the beautiful game, making him among the most well-known faces in the online football community.

IShowSpeed has been hosting several watch-alongs during the FIFA World Cup. He has previously streamed matches such as Portugal vs Ghana, England vs United States, and Argentina vs Mexico.

For those unaware, he supports Portugal because his favorite player, Cristiano Ronaldo, plays for them.

2) Mark Goldbridge

Mark Goldbridge has been a mainstay of the online football community for the better part of a decade now. The creator and owner of United Stand is known for his green screen streams and strong opinions.

With the FIFA World Cup being played in Qatar, Mark Goldbridge's channel has been doing watch-along for every game. VODs involving the FIFA World Cup 2022 are available on his alternate channel, Mark Goldbridge That's Football, since his primary channel only focuses on the Premier League side Manchester United.

3) Casimiro

Brazilian Twitch star Casimiro recently reached an agreement with FIFA to stream all of the games on his platform. The streamer is presently the 4th most subscribed (2nd among non-English speakers) creator on the platform with over 71K subscribers.

caze @Casimiro



Nós vamos transmitir a COPA DO MUNDO! 🤩



1 jogo por dia até a final. De Graça!



Você é meu convidado para a 🥹 Não tem muito o que escrever.Nós vamos transmitir a COPA DO MUNDO! 🤩1 jogo por dia até a final. De Graça!Você é meu convidado para a #CopaNoCazé Não tem muito o que escrever.Nós vamos transmitir a COPA DO MUNDO! 🤩1 jogo por dia até a final. De Graça!Você é meu convidado para a #CopaNoCazé! ⚽️🥹 https://t.co/l8LnGbKww7

He announced the news through his Twitter. He wrote:

“There’s not much to write about. We will broadcast the WORLD CUP!”

He has been streaming one game each day, with an average viewership range between 40K and 100K. However, it should be noted that his streams are not available in every region.

4) TroopzTV

TroopzTV, a former AFTV regular who is now working with Barstool Sports in New York, is one of many well-known faces doing a FIFA World Cup 2022 watch-along. His official YouTube channel, which has over 281K subscribers, has VODs of his live broadcasts.

As an English fan, he has collaborated with local creators to create football-related content from America. David Portnoy, internet celebrity and Barstool Sports founder, was also featured. The American was one of many who tuned in to Troopz's Group B match between England and the United States. The game ended in a stalemate.

5) RonaldoTV

RonaldoTV, co-created by the great Brazilian former number 9, Ronaldo, is one of the few who have agreed to produce FIFA + content on his multi-platform channel, RonaldoTV. The streams will be led by co-streamers.

The streams will include content such as match previews, tactical highlights, reactions, and interviews. The content will cover all 64 tournament matches through the final on December 18. RonaldoTV, like Casimiro, will only show its broadcasts in specific regions.

Notable mentions: EsfandTV (OTK co-owner and Twitch streamer), luisenrique21 (Spanish National team coach), gerardromero (Spanish journalist and streamer), DR Sports (YouTuber), and TrueGeordie (YouTuber and Twitch Streamer).

