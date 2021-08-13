Top 5 streamers who were Rickrolled like you could never imagine

While interacting with streamers on Twitch, fans often enjoy pranking them. One of the internet's oldest pranks is probably the Rickroll. The Rickroll essentially consists of streamers unsuspectingly clicking on a link that leads them to a video of Rick Astley's Never Gonna Give You Up.

Here are the top instances where streamers got Rickrolled live on stream.

Unsuspecting streamers getting rickrolled on livestream

5) Maya Higa

Popular streamer Maya Higa (Image via Kenal/YouTube)

Maya was on her livestream when a viewer posted a link to her chat saying that they had compiled a video of the best moments of her and her boyfriend, Mizkif. Unsuspectingly, she clicked the link which led her to Astley's music video. With a look of good-humored defeat, Maya looked straight at the camera saying,

Good one.

4) Mizkif

Mizkif was casually chatting with his viewers when someone posted a link to his chat, asking if he had seen the video of someone calling him and his girlfriend Maya out as fake and racist. Worried, Mizkif clicked on the link, which led to him getting Rickrolled. However, the streamer enjoyed it and could be seen genuinely enjoying the song.

3) faroutfaith

The Twitch streamer was prepared for her Rickroll. When faroutfaith realized that the link sent by a viewer was one connected to Rick Astley's Never Gonna Give You Up, she immediately closed the tab and switched over to another YouTube tab that she had ready. There she played the music video for Mike Posner's Cooler Than You while looking triumphantly at the camera.

Twitch streamer faroutfaith playing Cooler Than You after getting Rickrolled (Image via Atoms/YouTube)

2) Pokimane

Pokimane was playing Valorant on livestream when one of her viewers posted a link on her chat saying it was a self-defense video. Curious, the streamer clicked on the link, which began as a self-defense video, where the "trainer" asked his viewers to clench their fists in a certain way and move it near their hips. Pokimane innocently followed the instructions and the video immediately switched over to Rick Astley's Never Gonna Give You Up.

The streamer laughed out loud, embarrassed that she got Rickrolled by a TikTok in 2021. She even went on to post a tweet of the same on her Twitter.

⚠️everyone NEEDS to learn this self-defense trick, it blew my mind 🤯 pic.twitter.com/42u5oTBnoO — pokimane (@pokimanelol) April 25, 2021

Many popular streamers such as TimTheTatman commented on her post, joining in on the fun.

1) Dawson Harrington

In what is possibly the funniest compilation of Twitch streamers getting Rickrolled, Dawson Harrington can be seen getting Rickrolled a total of four times by fellow streamer Atoms.

Atoms told him that he had posted a video of an insane trick shot he had done the previous day and sent him a link on his chat. Upon clicking on the link, Harrington was led to the Rick Astley video. This happened to the streamer four times in the compilation, which led him to say,

I hate you Atoms.

Rickrolling is one of the funniest pranks even in 2021, and it's quite harmless for the streamers as well. As a comment under the official video for the song says,

Rickroll is actually the only meme that would never die.

Edited by Sabine Algur