Since its inception, Fortnite has always allowed players to express themselves via emotes. Over the years, these emotes have become more elaborate, and Fortnite has incorporated all manner of pop culture into the game in the form of emotes.

Emotes in-game have evolved from simple salutations and taunts to complex movements mixed in with background music.

In some ways, Fortnite can be considered a pop-culture aggregator, consistently collecting and adding popular dance moves from social media and incorporating them in-game.

Many Popular TikTok dance trends that are accompanied by music often get added to the game as emotes.

The TikTok-inspired “Rollie” emote was added after the trend went viral. "The Renegade" emote was added to the game after dancer Jalaiah Harmon started a viral social media trend.

It's clear to see that Epic Games is not going to slow down with emotes as players absolutely love these additions to the game.

This article discusses the top five TikTok emotes in Fortnite.

Top 5 TikTok emotes in Fortnite

#5 - Last Forever

The dance trend was started by none other than Ayo & Teo, the original artists who sang the song 'Last Forever," along with making it into a dance trend.

The emote was added to the game on September 19th, 2020, during Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4.

Get the squad together and roll up with signature moves by Ayo and @shmateo_!



Grab the Last Forever Emote in the Item Shop now. pic.twitter.com/nCi7ffxLDI — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) January 5, 2021

Players can purchase it from the item shop for 500 V-Bucks when listed. The emote has a rotation cycle of about a little over a month and may be added back to the item shop around April 10th, 2021.

#4 - Savage

Created by teenager Keara Wilson, the savage dance trend went so viral that even Fortnite decided to add it in-game so players could use it as an emote.

The emote was added to the game on December 26th, 2020, during Chapter 2 Season 5.

Classy. Sassy. Savage.



Get the Savage Emote with moves by Keara Wilson in the Item Shop now! pic.twitter.com/DEDWr5k0dg — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) December 26, 2020

Players can purchase it from the item shop for 500 V-Bucks when listed. The emote has a rotation cycle of less than a month and may be added back to the item shop around April 9th, 2021.

#3 - I'm Diamond

Inspired by K-pop sensation BTS, the I'm Diamond emote was added after the boyband's hit song "Dynamite" went viral on YouTube and subsequently became a TikTok trend.

The emote's dance moves are taken directly from the dance choreography from the original video.

The emote was added to the game on September 24th, 2020, during Chapter 2 Season 4.

Players can purchase it from the item shop for 800 V-Bucks when listed. The emote is also part of the BTS Dynamite Pack. The emote was last spotted in the item shop on March 15th, 2021.

#2 - Say So

The Say So dance trend was created by Haley Sharpe, and the trend went so viral that even Doja Cat (the singer of the track "Say So") eventually ended up participating in the trend.

The emote was added to the game on September 5th, 2020, during Chapter 2 Season 4.

Players can purchase it from the item shop for 500 V-Bucks when listed. The emote has a rotation cycle of more than a month and may be added back to the item shop around April 20th, 2021.

#1 - Leave The Door Open

It's unclear who started this dance trend, but Leave The Door Open has become so popular on TikTok that Fortnite decided to add it to the game.

The emote features classy dance moves over the trending music of Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, and Silk Sonic's "Leave The Door Open."

Smooth moves 😘



Grab the Leave the Door Open Emote with music by Bruno Mars & Anderson.Paak as Silk Sonic. Dance Moves by @BrunoMars. pic.twitter.com/VhsM4i8HGu — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) April 3, 2021

The emote was added to the game on April 3rd, 2020, during Chapter 2 Season 6. Players can now purchase it from the item shop for 500 V-Bucks.