Top 5 tips to rank up quickly in PUBG Mobile Season 18

Players can't get enough of PUBG Mobile, and it is one of the most challenging Battle Royale titles in the esports scene. It is a dynamic title with an influential ranking structure that instills a sense of competitiveness among players.

Players often strive to achieve the peak of the rank hierarchy to establish their status in the game. However, PUBG Mobile only allows players to advance through the ranks in the Classic BR mode.

Season 18 in the title has begun, and hence, pushing up the ranks is pretty difficult. This article will offer some tips that will help players rank up quickly in-game.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Tips for pushing ranks in PUBG Mobile Season 18

#1 - Avoiding early fights and dropping safely

Image via Godnixon/ YouTube

The duration of survival is the most significant consideration in determining an increase in rank. PUBG Mobile is a popular game that is well-known for its fast-paced battles.

However, players who need to step up the ranks should stop going to common drop sites (Novorepnoye, Georgopool, Pochinki, Mylta, Rozhok, and so on) to loot and try staying alive until the end of games to accumulate points.

#2 Carrying the correct weapon

A mid-range weapon (M416) paired with a close-range weapon (Uzi, Ump, Thompson) is the perfect gun combination for pushing ranks in PUBG Mobile.

However, the combination and preference varies from player to player and are determined by each individual's playing style. Players can also go for the M416 with a 6x scope and a mid-range weapon or a Sniper Rifle like the DP28 (works fine over long ranges) or the Moshin Nagant.

#3 - Always carry a vehicle

Vehicles play an essential role in PUBG Mobile, whether as immediate protection or as a means of traveling faster from one location to another. They are crucial for survival.

Players can flee battles and remain unseen whenever enemies are visible on the map. It also serves as a cover in the final circles, where there are very few obstacles to hide behind.

#4 - Carrying health packs

Image via Mobilemodegaming

While rank pushing, players must make as little noise as possible because needless battles must be avoided. In the final circles, they will be required to engage in healing battles as well.

As a result, it is advised that gamers carry at least four medkits, three painkillers, five energy drinks, and one adrenaline syringe during matches. It helps them increase the chances of survival during heal battles.

#5 - Utilizing utilities

Image via Stackexchange

Players must always carry utility weapons such as bombs, smoke grenades, and Molotov cocktails. Smoke grenades are particularly useful when players are advancing ranks tiers and need to conceal and hide from opponents in an open area.

During intense battles, smoke grenades and explosion grenades come in extremely handy.

