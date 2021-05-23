Top 5 tips to secure accurate headshots with Snipers in Free Fire's ranked mode

Free Fire recently rolled out Season 21 ranked mode. With every new season, the rank tiers reset, and players grind their way to the top.

The task is tedious and requires a strategic approach. The primary objective of Free Fire is to eliminate enemies and survive as the safe zone recedes. Players with high kills rank up faster than others.

One of the most effective methods to eliminate enemies is through headshots because they deal more damage than body shots.

Getting a headshot can be tricky, and many players struggle to get one. This article dives into five tips to help gamers get accurate headshots with snipers in Free Fire's ranked mode.

Free Fire: 5 tips for accurate headshots

#1 Personalized layout

The two main components of the controller layout are the joystick and the fire buttons. Gamers will need to constantly keep one finger on the joystick to maneuver across the map. Even while firing at the opponent, gamers need to keep changing positions to dodge bullets.

Personalizing the layout gives gamers ease of access to the buttons. Quicker access to the buttons shows the upper hand when performing a headshot in Free Fire ranked mode.

#2 Sensitivity optimization

One of the most significant aspects, which often go unnoticed, is the sensitivity settings. A properly optimized sensitivity allows a better shot at the opponent.

Although most sensitivity settings vary from device to device, keep the ‘General’ sensitivity setting at 100. Players are advised to hit the training ground to adjust other sensitivity settings before entering any match.

#3 Crosshair settings

Crosshair positioning is equally vital in Free Fire ranked mode when hitting a headshot. Keep the crosshairs slightly upwards.

A low-positioned crosshair lands a body shot on opponents. The crosshairs should be above the opponent's shoulder because the recoil gives a better chance at a headshot.

#4 Crouch and Prone position

Sniping in Free Fire requires a lot of focus and stability. To deal a proper headshot, players should stay still. It becomes challenging to snipe while moving. The constant movement disrupts precision, and often the shot misses opponents.

The best way to increase efficiency and accuracy is to shoot while crouching or during a prone position.

Crouching and proning help to get a steady aim at opponents. Even if the shot misses the rival player, it is easier to reload and aim once again in these positions. Therefore, it is one of the most effective tips gamers should keep in mind when hitting a headshot to opponents.

#5 Training regularly

Players won’t be getting the desired results unless they practice regularly. Proper hand-eye coordination is necessary to execute a perfect headshot in Free Fire.

Free Fire has a training ground where gamers can practice to hone their skills before going into a competitive match. 'Practice makes perfect,' and without proper preparation, it’ll be impossible to land a headshot on opponents.