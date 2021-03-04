Top 5 beginner tips to win Free Fire's Clash Squad matches in 2021

Free Fire's Clash Squad mode is a game of teamwork and strategy. Winning matches in this mode will eventually rank up players in its separate ranking system.

There are around eight players split into two teams in this match, and players must take the side of either the Warbringers or the Howlers. The objective is simple: eliminate all the members of the opposing team in every round. The first team to win four rounds wins the match.

Several factors should be considered in order to win the Clash Squad mode. This article lists the top five beginner tips to win Free Fire's Clash Squad matches in 2021.

5 best beginner tips to win Clash Squad matches in Free Fire

#5 - Prepare the loadout properly at the end of each round

In Free Fire's Clash Squad mode, players can customize their loadout. They can purchase a weapon of their choice by spending the cash received at the end of each round.

It is best that players maximize their cash for securing the loadout that suits their playstyle. Some may prefer a more melee and aggressive game, while others may choose a long-distance aiming attack gun. Weapons that specialize in those can be bought, thanks to the loadout preparation at the end of every round.

#4 - Be aware of the maps

The maps available for the Clash Squad mode in Free Fire are a lot smaller compared to the battle royale ones. So it is a must to always be aware of the map because enemies might make their way faster for doing an assault.

Players and their teammates are represented by the blue arrows, while the enemies are the red ones. Always be mindful of those icons about where they are positioned on the map.

If the player cannot see those icons, especially the red arrows, enemies could be dead or hiding somewhere in the vicinity of the map.

#3 - Master the maps

There are two maps available in Free Fire's Clash Squad mode: Bermuda and Kalahari. Mastering those two could really help in winning matches.

Familiarity with the areas of both maps develops after playing a handful of matches. So it is advisable for players to play matches on a regular basis to master them. And once they do, winning matches in Clash Squad may not be a problem at all.

#2 - Establish communication

Communication is really important, especially in multiplayer game modes. In Free Fire's Clash Squad mode, it is the most vital aspect for a team to win a match.

Fortunately, players can communicate efficiently using the in-game mic feature by Garena Free Fire.

Proper shot and positioning calls are vital when players are already engaged on the battlefield. Players must take advantage of them to produce a well-executed and strategic gameplan.

#1 - Keep the fire burning

The Clash Squad matches in Free Fire are much faster compared to the battle royale mode. Gamers can play matches continuously, even in a short span of time. But it's not always a guaranteed win for everyone, and losing is part of the process.

Some may be discouraged when losing consecutively, but playing again and again may help them get back stronger.

Keeping the fire burning while playing Squad Clash matches in Free Fire is the best piece of advice for any kind of player. Skills and teamwork are important, but the grit to grind is what matters the most.