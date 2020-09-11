It's that time of year when players get ready for the next instalment of the FIFA franchise, which is FIFA 21 now. Apart from building a new ultimate team, players always wait in anticipation to see how the ratings of players may have changed for the new season.

Top 5 underrated players in the FIFA 21 ratings collective

With the FIFA 21 players collective being released by EA, there have been plenty of changes to pay attention to. There is going to be a lot of talk about who the best players are, but it's also important to look at who are the five most underrated ones in FIFA 21.

#5 - Presnel Kimpembe

(Image Credit: FifaUltimateTeam.it)

Presnel Kimpembe was a part of France's victorious 2018 FIFA World Cup-winning squad. He has proven himself to be a valuable defender.

The French defender has had decent FIFA ratings. In FIFA 20, Kimpembe's rating was 93. Although he has continued to prove his defensive prowess, his rating in FIFA 21 fell well below the 80-point range, which is a marked drop.

#4 - Timo Werner

The young German striker has grown in stature, especially during the last season. Timo Werner's rating in FIFA 20 began at 83. As he continued to prove his worth for the German club, his rating rose to 86 by January.

His updated rating in FIFA 21 is 85, though, which is a downgrade that is difficult to justify. Werner is still a good pick, and it wouldn't be surprising to see his rating go up as the season progresses.

#3 - Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

(Image Credit: Goal.com)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had a fine 2019-20 EPL campaign. He is a fantastic striker who will offer an edge in FIFA 21.

However, he is not PL top 10, and his rating also received a downgrade. Instead of having a rating of 90, he now sits at 87 in FIFA 21.

#2 - Thomas Muller

Timo Werner's compatriot, Thomas Muller has a unique playing style that really stands out. EA have talked before about the challenges faced by their rating system to account for Muller's style of play.

Muller was an 86 before, and he will have that same rating in FIFA 21 as well. It's not a horrible rating, but after a great season, his stagnant rating doesn't reflect his season's performances.

#1 - Alassane Plea

(Image Credit: Twitter Sakuredevil)

Alassane Plea is a player who has been playing great, but his rating does not reflect the same. EA should give his rating an increase, even if it's a marginal one.

He's a valuable pick who is underrated. In FIFA 21, his rating actually experienced a drop.