Pokemon Sword and Shield has introduced a Galar Pokedex with a large variety of fan-favorite creatures.

There are a lot of Pokemon involved in the "meta." These are Pokemon often seen on teams throughout the main story, the DLC stories, and competitive battling.

Pokemon Sword and Shield has a ton of useful Pokemon that go overlooked and can be considered underrated.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

Top 5 underrated Pokemon in Sword and Shield

#5 - Pincurchin

Image via Game Freak

Pincurchin is a strange Electric-type from Galar. It is very slow but can excel in a Trick Room setting. It has solid defensive and offensive stats.

Pincurchin also has access to two great abilities. Lightning Rod redirects Electric-type attacks and raises its Special Attack. Electric Surge creates Electric Terrain when it enters battle. It also has access to a wonderfully diverse movepool.

#4 - Dubwool

Image via Game Freak

The love for Wooloo after its reveal did not translate to its evolution, Dubwool. This Pokemon can be very useful in battle, though.

Dubwool has great Defense and access to moves and Abilities to make it even better. Its Fluffy Ability cuts damage from attacks that make contact in half. It is only weak to Fighting-types and can put Cotton Guard, Baton Pass, Body Press, and Thunder Wave to use in a stellar moveset.

#3 - Alcremie

Image via Game Freak

Alcremie has a very cool way of evolving in Sword and Shield. Many players have relegated it to a simple gimmick Pokemon. Its Special Defense and Special Attack are incredible, though.

It can have Sweet Veil or Aroma Veil as its abilities. The first prevents it and its allies from Sleep. The second prevents it and its allies from the Taunt, Encore, Disable, and more. Its Gigantamax form also gives it access to G-Max Finale, which deals damage and heals the team.

#2 - Orbeetle

Image via Game Freak

Orbeetle has, arguably, the coolest G-Max form. It looks like a UFO. Since it's a Bug-type, Orbeetle often gets overlooked. As a Bug/Psychic-type, it has a variety of weaknesses to overcome.

It has solid Speed, good Special Attack, and great Special Defense and Defense. Orbeetle can be used to set up Screens or attack hard with powerful STAB moves.

#1 - Corsola

Image via Game Freak

Galarian Corsola is an insanely powerful Pokemon to use in battle. More trainers should give it a shot. Corsola should be given an Eviolite in order to boost its already solid Defense and Special Defense.

With access to Strength Sap and Will-O-Wisp, Corsola can drain the Attack stat and do damage to opposing Pokemon. It is the perfect battler to frustrate and stall out other trainers.