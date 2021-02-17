Gym Leaders are meant to be the toughest challenge a trainer faces on their journey, but some have incredibly weak Pokemon.

Not every Gym Leader has a Miltank like Whitney or a Haxorus like Drayden and Iris. There are a handful of Gym Leaders who have weak Pokemon that trainers can simply run through.

It is a bit dumbfounding that some Gym Leaders can be considered weak. They are supposed to be the hardest hitting Pokemon trainers in the region. That just isn't the case for every single one unfortunately.

Top 5 weakest Gym Leader Pokemon

#5 - Tate and Liza's Lunatone and Solrock

Image via LimeCatMastr

This is a double battle in Ruby and Sapphire. In Emerald, they both receive an extra Pokemon to battle with, but before that, they are left with the fairly weak Meteorite Pokemon. While they have high level Pokemon in Lunatone and Solrock, any Water-type with Surf will wipe them out in one hit. The Surf attack will damage them both at once too.

#4 - Ramos' Jumpluff

Image via The Pokemon Company

Ramos is extremely forgettable, just like his team. The first Pokemon Ramos will send out is Jumpluff. It knows Grass Knot, Leech Seed, and Acrobatics. Those aren't awful moves, but at level 30, players should be well prepared for this battle. Any singular Fire-type Pokemon will have no problem sweeping the team. Jumpluff is a pushover.

#3 - Pansage, Pansear, and Panpour

Image via zzladerp

The Elemental Monkey Pokemon are pretty unpopular. In Black and White, either Cilan, Chili, or Cress will be the Gym Leader. This all depends on the starter chosen at the beginning of the game. They will have the counter-Pokemon to that.

Players can get their own Elemental Monkey to counter theirs, however. That makes this battle extremely easy. Pansage, Pansear and Panpour don't really stand a chance.

#2 - Bugsy's Metapod

Image via Game Freak

A Metapod is generally considered a weak Pokemon in the first place. Why a Gym Leader would use one is a mystery. Bugsy can be defeated quite easily, especially when players dominate his first Pokemon put out to battle. It only knows Tackle, String Shot, and Harden. While some players may have issues with Bugsy's Scyther, there should be no problem with the Metapod.

#1 - Falkner's Pidgey

Image via Game Freak

Falkner may be the easiest Gym Leader to defeat in all of Pokemon. His two Pokemon are extremely underleveled. Pidgey, the first Pokemon he sends out, is only level 7. It knows Tackle and Mudslap. Falkner has the lowest leveled Pokemon in the entire series. There is nothing weaker in a Gym battle than this Flying-type. Even in the Gen II remake, raising the levels didn't help.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.