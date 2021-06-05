Apex Legends' Season 9 packs just as much firepower and explosiveness into the game as previous seasons. With a few weapon updates, the best combinations for S-tier loadouts have been altered again, with a couple of stalwarts returning to the list.

The standard combination of a short-range weapon and a long-range weapon still holds good. However, some guns pair better with others due to their overall power, modification options, and cover of varied situations.

Top 5 weapon combinations in Apex Legends Season 9

1. R-301 and R-99

Image via YouTube

The Apex Legends light ammo dynamic duo tops the list in Season 9 like it has in many other seasons before. Taking these two guns gives players incredible versatility in range, various engagement options, and a shared modification pool.

The 301 has always been one of the most dominant weapons in the game, and pairing it with the R-99 can bring about a swift victory. Since both guns use light ammo, it's easy to stockpile one ammo type, instead of having to make room for two.

In addition, the same types of Apex Legends modifications can be attached to both with the exception of some optics. Players who weild this combination will be prepared for any situation and be able to dish out insane damage to any opponent.

2. Spitfire and Peacekeeper

Image via YouTube

Like the 301, the Spitfire has always been a contender for the argument of what the best gun in Apex Legends is. Though the Season 9 nerf hindered its spread, it still remains high in the popularity charts among Apex Legends players.

The Spitfire is excellent at mid-range, capable of downing multiple Apex Legends players in a single clip if fired accurately. However, it suffers at close-range with its bulkiness, creating a weak spot if players don't have a close-range weapon.

This is where the Peacekeeper steps up to the plate by providing that insurance and kill potential. If players can chip away at enemies with the Spitfire, they might only need to land a single shot from the Peacekeeper to stand victorious.

3. Bocek Bow and Flatline

Image via Respawn

Apex Legends' new bow drills through opponents with mega damage at mid-long range. Any player who can master the Bocek Bow can pick enemies off with little trouble.

Like many slow fire rate weapons that demolish armor and HP with one hit, it needs a reliable secondary weapon to switch to when necessary. While the 301 is always a good choice, taking the Flatline here is better if players want a little more power behind each shot.

Neither of these weapons require multiple attachments to perform well and punch holes through an Apex Legends team's armor. Pairing them together allows players to march through the game with a chip on their shoulder and the power to support it.

4. Sentinel and Volt

Image via Respawn

This build combines two weapons that err on the extreme edges of each type of combat that Apex Legends players could face. The Sentinel tops the list as Season 9's favored sniper rifle, dealing high damage from far away.

With a little practice, the Volt SMG can perform better than the R-99 in some situations with its lack of charge time and incredible fire rate. Players who take both of these weapons can snipe enemies across zones and melt armor when rushed.

The key to most of these Apex Legends builds, like this one, is covering all bases so that players aren't caught out and ill-prepared. Both of these weapons are solid choices alone, so pairing them together only strengthens their power.

5. 30-30 Repeater and EVA-8

Image via Respawn

This combination is great for players who want to spear through opponents in a handful of shots. The 30-30 excels at mid-range and the EVA-8 blasts enemies at short-range, covering a wide range of fights.

Similar to the Bocek Bow and Flatline loadout, this build favors power over fire rate. Apex Legends players can break off huge chunks of armor and HP with a single shot from either gun.

Other weapon combinations might suit players better than this since both guns focus on large damage in a few shots. However, this pair is capable of performing well in nearly any situation.

