Fortnite Season 5 has launched spectacularly for old and new players.

Fortnite has done a wonderful job at the start of Season 5. Players have been treated to plenty of new content, along with some remnants of the past. Nostalgia is a big topic in Fortnite and they have done a great job addressing it.

Some of the content, old and new, revolves around Fortnite's weapons. New ways to finish off other players have arrived, but the classic methods have stuck around too. There are just some insane weapons to get a hold of to do some serious damage on the way to the Victory Royale.

Top 5 weapons in Fortnite Season 5

#5 - Rocket Launcer

Image via Epic Games

The Rocket Launcher is extremely hard to find in Fortnite. It is still a fun and explosive way to get some eliminations. When a player gets their hands on the Rocket Launcher, destruction will ensue.

The Rocket Launcher has created so many memorable and wild moments across Fortnite history. The fact that it remains in Season 5 gives it a place on a best weapons list.

#4 - Tactical Assault Rifle

Image via Epic Games

Fortnite players will remember this as the "John Wick gun." It is back in Season 5, obtained by defeating henchman characters across the map. They drop it, players pick it up and dominate. Taking this AI focused battle is well worth it.

The Tactical Assault Rifle has a high rate of fire and does a massive amount of damage. If this was chest or floor loot, it would be the best weapon in the game.

#3 - Double Barrel Shotgun

Image via Epic Games

The Double Barrel Shotgun has also returned to Fortnite in Season 5. The damage this shotgun does in unmatched. The two shots are more than enough to net an elimination. The reload and low ammo per magazine are the only setbacks.

Players who rarely miss their shots will have a field day with the Double Barrel Shotgun. Missing though, will more than likely spell doom.

#2 - Epic/Legendary Assault Rifle

Image via Epic Games

Known as the SCAR, this weapon has been a staple of Fortnite for the game's entire life cycle. It has always been regarded as a top tier weapon. In a 1v1, the higher rarity Assault Rifles are a good investment and can almost guarantee a win.

Having one as the game winds down will be the difference between slamming the keyboard or snagging the Victory Royale.

#1 - Amban Sniper Rifle

Image via Epic Games

This Mythic Sniper Rifle is the signature weapon for none other than Din Djarin, the Mandalorian. This single shot sniper also doubles as a melee weapon with a slight knockback factor.

Compared to other Fortnite snipers, the Amban has a larger zoom. It even has thermal vision. Players have to eliminate The Mandalorian at the Razor Crest to get this weapon, but once that's done, this will pick off opponents left and right.