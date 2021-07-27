Top 5 worst Roblox hats

Hats are some of the most important accessories for your avatar to express yourself in Roblox.

There are some awesome hats within the game. They look cool, they have awesome names, and they fit well with a large variety of outfits for your Roblox avatar.

On the contrary, some Roblox hats are downright hideous. They don't fit any certain style, and many players find them terrible. Here are some of the worst hats in Roblox.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

5 of the worst hats in Roblox

5) Sparkle Time Chicken

Image via Roblox Corporation

This should be higher, but it is hilarious. The Sparkle Time Chicken hat is absolutely hideous. It appears to be a rubber chicken, but if you look closer, it is actually formed by some sort of gem. This Roblox hat is definitely one to grab if you like things that are so bad they are good.

4) Spambot

Image via Roblox Corporation

If you look for this hat on Roblox, you will see that hardly anyone purchased it. Out of the millions upon millions of players, barely a fraction of that spent the small amount of Robux to obtain it. It is some weird helmet with a fan on the back, and the eyes are speedometers. What?

3) Zombie Fiend

Image via Roblox Corporation

This Roblox hat is just plain creepy. It is a zombie with its brains sticking out. To be honest, it is seriously ugly. It looks super weird on an avatar's head, and its ears are shaped in a strange way. Everything about this hat doesn't scream "brains." It screams, "stay away."

2) Rory J. Sullivan, IV

Image via Roblox Corporation

Rory is a cylinder-shaped hate with a scary face. It kind of resembles the Thwomp from the Mario franchise. It doesn't have any pupils, so its eyes are pure white. That is terrifying. The color looks like slime. Nothing about this hat is appealing at all.

1) Rock Golem

Image via Roblox Corporation

Rock Golem is definitely the worst hat in Roblox. At first glance, it doesn't look like a rock. It looks like tin foil with eyes. Once you begin to study the face, it just seems sad. The expression is all gloom and doom. It is plain. It is boring. This hat is an odd one.

Edited by Shaheen Banu