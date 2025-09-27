Top 50 contract expiry players in EA FC 26 Career Mode

When you’re managing a club in EA FC 26 Career Mode, finding the best contract expiry players is one of the smartest strategies to strengthen your squad without breaking the bank. These players can be signed on a pre-contract agreement once they enter the final six months of their deal, allowing you to grab world-class stars or high-potential youngsters for free.

With a mix of legendary veterans, prime stars, and hidden wonderkids, the 2026 market has many talented players with their contracts expiring. Here we have listed thr best contract expiry players in EA FC 26 Career Mode.

Best men’s contract expiry players in EA FC 26

Below is the list of the best men’s players available on contract expiry in EA FC 26 Career Mode.

Player







Age







Overall







Potential







Club







Value







Wage







Gavi







20







83







89







FC Barcelona







€56M







€85K







T. Courtois







33







89







89







Real Madrid







€33.5M







€220K







M. Carnesecchi







25







84







88







Atalanta







€46M







€55K







D. Upamecano







26







85







88







Bayern Munich







€62.5M







€95K







M. Maignan







29







87







88







AC Milan







€61M







€61K







R. Lewandowski







36







88







88







FC Barcelona







€31M







€155K







R. Ngumoha







16







68







88







Liverpool







€3.3M







€18K







I. Konaté







26







86







87







Liverpool







€70M







€155K







F. de Jong







28







87







87







FC Barcelona







€79.5M







€170K







M. Carrizo







19







72







86







Vélez Sarsfield







€5.5M







€8K







M. Stroeykens







20







74







86







Anderlecht







€10M







€19K







P. Dybala







31







86







86







Roma







€56.5M







€105K







A. Rüdiger







32







86







86







Real Madrid







€44M







€260K







L. Messi







38







86







86







Inter Miami







€22M







€17K







L. Karl







17







63







86







Bayern Munich







€1.5M







€6K







I. Subiabre







18







69







85







River Plate







€3.5M







€7K







Q. Timber







24







80







85







Feyenoord







€31.5M







€19K







D. Vlahović







25







82







85







Juventus







€41M







€135K







Rúben Neves







28







84







85







Al Hilal







€40.5M







€68K







N. Kanté







34







85







85







Al Ittihad







€18.5M







€74K







Carvajal







33







85







85







Real Madrid







€28M







€240K







Marc Bernal







18







73







85







FC Barcelona







€6.5M







€33K







J. Lerma







17







64







85







Indep. del Valle







€1.8M







€3K







T. Ramírez







18







69







85







Argentinos Jrs







€3.3M







€5K







Bernardo Silva







30







84







84







Man City







€40.5M







€165K





Key names like Messi, Courtois, and Lewandowski give you instant world-class quality, while Gavi, Carnesecchi, and Ngumoha offer incredible future potential. Signing these players on a free transfer can instantly transform your squad.

Best women’s contract expiry players in EA FC 26

EA FC 26 Career Mode also brings big opportunities in the women’s game. Some of the top stars in world football are running down their deals, giving you a chance to sign elite names for free.

Player







Age







Overall







Potential







Club







Value







Wage







Alexia Putellas







31







91







91







FC Barcelona







€1.2M







€16K







C. Graham Hansen







30







90







90







FC Barcelona







€1.1M







€11K







S. Wilson







24







88







90







Portland Thorns FC







€1.1M







€16K







T. Rodman







23







85







90







Washington Spirit







€700K







€16K







Salma Paralluelo







21







84







90







FC Barcelona







€650K







€5K







Claudia Pina







23







86







91







FC Barcelona







€825K







€7K







K. Shaw







28







89







89







Manchester City







€975K







€10K







Mariona







29







89







89







Arsenal







€925K







€10K







Mapi León







30







89







89







FC Barcelona







€725K







€10K







Ona Batlle







26







86







89







FC Barcelona







€625K







€7K







L. Williamson







28







87







89







Arsenal







€650K







€8K







G. Stanway







26







85







88







Bayern München







€550K







€6K







E. Toone







25







85







88







Manchester United







€625K







€7K







G. Reiten







30







88







88







Chelsea







€775K







€9K







Debinha







33







88







88







Kansas City Current







€500K







€22K







H. Hampton







24







84







89







Chelsea







€375K







€3K







S. Nüsken







24







84







89







Chelsea







€500K







€5K







M. Fowler







22







79







89







Manchester City







€425K







€4K







Maite Zubieta







21







78







88







Athletic Club







€350K







€2K







A. Beever-Jones







21







78







88







Chelsea







€350K







€3K







Cata Coll







24







84







88







FC Barcelona







€375K







€3K







G. Clinton







22







78







88







Manchester City







€350K







€3K







J. Park







23







81







88







Manchester United







€450K







€4K







Andreia Jacinto







23







80







88







Real Sociedad







€375K







€3K







M. Vanegas







24







82







88







Brighton







€400K







€3K





Alexia Putellas, Sam Kerr, and Ada Hegerberg headline the women’s expiry list, offering immediate world-class ability. Meanwhile, Lauren James and Sophia Smith represent the future of the women’s game, with high potential and longevity.

Smartly targeting these players with expiring contracts can save you millions while shaping your team for both short-term success and long-term dominance in Career Mode.

