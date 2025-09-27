Top 50 contract expiry players in EA FC 26 Career Mode

By Ripan Majumdar
Modified Sep 27, 2025 06:49 GMT
Best EA FC 26 contract expiry players for Career Mode
Best EA FC 26 contract expiry players for Career Mode (Image via EA Sports)

When you’re managing a club in EA FC 26 Career Mode, finding the best contract expiry players is one of the smartest strategies to strengthen your squad without breaking the bank. These players can be signed on a pre-contract agreement once they enter the final six months of their deal, allowing you to grab world-class stars or high-potential youngsters for free.

With a mix of legendary veterans, prime stars, and hidden wonderkids, the 2026 market has many talented players with their contracts expiring. Here we have listed thr best contract expiry players in EA FC 26 Career Mode.

Best men’s contract expiry players in EA FC 26

Below is the list of the best men’s players available on contract expiry in EA FC 26 Career Mode.

Player





Age





Overall





Potential





Club





Value





Wage





Gavi





20





83





89





FC Barcelona





€56M





€85K





T. Courtois





33





89





89





Real Madrid





€33.5M





€220K





M. Carnesecchi





25





84





88





Atalanta





€46M





€55K





D. Upamecano





26





85





88





Bayern Munich





€62.5M





€95K





M. Maignan





29





87





88





AC Milan





€61M





€61K





R. Lewandowski





36





88





88





FC Barcelona





€31M





€155K





R. Ngumoha





16





68





88





Liverpool





€3.3M





€18K





I. Konaté





26





86





87





Liverpool





€70M





€155K





F. de Jong





28





87





87





FC Barcelona





€79.5M





€170K





M. Carrizo





19





72





86





Vélez Sarsfield





€5.5M





€8K





M. Stroeykens





20





74





86





Anderlecht





€10M





€19K





P. Dybala





31





86





86





Roma





€56.5M





€105K





A. Rüdiger





32





86





86





Real Madrid





€44M





€260K





L. Messi





38





86





86





Inter Miami





€22M





€17K





L. Karl





17





63





86





Bayern Munich





€1.5M





€6K





I. Subiabre





18





69





85





River Plate





€3.5M





€7K





Q. Timber





24





80





85





Feyenoord





€31.5M





€19K





D. Vlahović





25





82





85





Juventus





€41M





€135K





Rúben Neves





28





84





85





Al Hilal





€40.5M





€68K





N. Kanté





34





85





85





Al Ittihad





€18.5M





€74K





Carvajal





33





85





85





Real Madrid





€28M





€240K





Marc Bernal





18





73





85





FC Barcelona





€6.5M





€33K





J. Lerma





17





64





85





Indep. del Valle





€1.8M





€3K





T. Ramírez





18





69





85





Argentinos Jrs





€3.3M





€5K





Bernardo Silva





30





84





84





Man City





€40.5M





€165K



Key names like Messi, Courtois, and Lewandowski give you instant world-class quality, while Gavi, Carnesecchi, and Ngumoha offer incredible future potential. Signing these players on a free transfer can instantly transform your squad.

Best women’s contract expiry players in EA FC 26

EA FC 26 Career Mode also brings big opportunities in the women’s game. Some of the top stars in world football are running down their deals, giving you a chance to sign elite names for free.

Player





Age





Overall





Potential





Club





Value





Wage





Alexia Putellas





31





91





91





FC Barcelona





€1.2M





€16K





C. Graham Hansen





30





90





90





FC Barcelona





€1.1M





€11K





S. Wilson





24





88





90





Portland Thorns FC





€1.1M





€16K





T. Rodman





23





85





90





Washington Spirit





€700K





€16K





Salma Paralluelo





21





84





90





FC Barcelona





€650K





€5K





Claudia Pina





23





86





91





FC Barcelona





€825K





€7K





K. Shaw





28





89





89





Manchester City





€975K





€10K





Mariona





29





89





89





Arsenal





€925K





€10K





Mapi León





30





89





89





FC Barcelona





€725K





€10K





Ona Batlle





26





86





89





FC Barcelona





€625K





€7K





L. Williamson





28





87





89





Arsenal





€650K





€8K





G. Stanway





26





85





88





Bayern München





€550K





€6K





E. Toone





25





85





88





Manchester United





€625K





€7K





G. Reiten





30





88





88





Chelsea





€775K





€9K





Debinha





33





88





88





Kansas City Current





€500K





€22K





H. Hampton





24





84





89





Chelsea





€375K





€3K





S. Nüsken





24





84





89





Chelsea





€500K





€5K





M. Fowler





22





79





89





Manchester City





€425K





€4K





Maite Zubieta





21





78





88





Athletic Club





€350K





€2K





A. Beever-Jones





21





78





88





Chelsea





€350K





€3K





Cata Coll





24





84





88





FC Barcelona





€375K





€3K





G. Clinton





22





78





88





Manchester City





€350K





€3K





J. Park





23





81





88





Manchester United





€450K





€4K





Andreia Jacinto





23





80





88





Real Sociedad





€375K





€3K





M. Vanegas





24





82





88





Brighton





€400K





€3K



Alexia Putellas, Sam Kerr, and Ada Hegerberg headline the women’s expiry list, offering immediate world-class ability. Meanwhile, Lauren James and Sophia Smith represent the future of the women’s game, with high potential and longevity.

Smartly targeting these players with expiring contracts can save you millions while shaping your team for both short-term success and long-term dominance in Career Mode.

