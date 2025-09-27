Top 50 contract expiry players in EA FC 26 Career Mode
When you’re managing a club in EA FC 26 Career Mode, finding the best contract expiry players is one of the smartest strategies to strengthen your squad without breaking the bank. These players can be signed on a pre-contract agreement once they enter the final six months of their deal, allowing you to grab world-class stars or high-potential youngsters for free.
Ad
With a mix of legendary veterans, prime stars, and hidden wonderkids, the 2026 market has many talented players with their contracts expiring. Here we have listed thr best contract expiry players in EA FC 26 Career Mode.
Best men’s contract expiry players in EA FC 26
Below is the list of the best men’s players available on contract expiry in EA FC 26 Career Mode.
Key names like Messi, Courtois, and Lewandowski give you instant world-class quality, while Gavi, Carnesecchi, and Ngumoha offer incredible future potential. Signing these players on a free transfer can instantly transform your squad.
Best women’s contract expiry players in EA FC 26
EA FC 26 Career Mode also brings big opportunities in the women’s game. Some of the top stars in world football are running down their deals, giving you a chance to sign elite names for free.
Ad
Player
Age
Overall
Potential
Club
Value
Wage
Alexia Putellas
31
91
91
FC Barcelona
€1.2M
€16K
C. Graham Hansen
30
90
90
FC Barcelona
€1.1M
€11K
S. Wilson
24
88
90
Portland Thorns FC
€1.1M
€16K
T. Rodman
23
85
90
Washington Spirit
€700K
€16K
Salma Paralluelo
21
84
90
FC Barcelona
€650K
€5K
Claudia Pina
23
86
91
FC Barcelona
€825K
€7K
K. Shaw
28
89
89
Manchester City
€975K
€10K
Mariona
29
89
89
Arsenal
€925K
€10K
Mapi León
30
89
89
FC Barcelona
€725K
€10K
Ona Batlle
26
86
89
FC Barcelona
€625K
€7K
L. Williamson
28
87
89
Arsenal
€650K
€8K
G. Stanway
26
85
88
Bayern München
€550K
€6K
E. Toone
25
85
88
Manchester United
€625K
€7K
G. Reiten
30
88
88
Chelsea
€775K
€9K
Debinha
33
88
88
Kansas City Current
€500K
€22K
H. Hampton
24
84
89
Chelsea
€375K
€3K
S. Nüsken
24
84
89
Chelsea
€500K
€5K
M. Fowler
22
79
89
Manchester City
€425K
€4K
Maite Zubieta
21
78
88
Athletic Club
€350K
€2K
A. Beever-Jones
21
78
88
Chelsea
€350K
€3K
Cata Coll
24
84
88
FC Barcelona
€375K
€3K
G. Clinton
22
78
88
Manchester City
€350K
€3K
J. Park
23
81
88
Manchester United
€450K
€4K
Andreia Jacinto
23
80
88
Real Sociedad
€375K
€3K
M. Vanegas
24
82
88
Brighton
€400K
€3K
Ad
Alexia Putellas, Sam Kerr, and Ada Hegerberg headline the women’s expiry list, offering immediate world-class ability. Meanwhile, Lauren James and Sophia Smith represent the future of the women’s game, with high potential and longevity.
Smartly targeting these players with expiring contracts can save you millions while shaping your team for both short-term success and long-term dominance in Career Mode.
Ripan Majumdar is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in covering content related to mobile gaming, gaming tech, MMOs, and sports titles. Though he graduated with a BSc, journalism was his true calling; he has worked as a senior gaming and F1 writer for various sports news websites.
Ripan's love of gaming was sparked by Need for Speed: Most Wanted (2005), a title he often revisits. He's also very fond of the Assassin's Creed Ezio Trilogy and Pokemon Platinum.
Among popular streamers, he particularly admires Rachell "Valkyrae" and is deeply inspired by her.
Ripan's hobbies include making digital paintings, listening to audiobooks, and singing.