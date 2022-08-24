Top 7 Satisfactory mods for Update 6 Experimental (and top 3 mods coming soon)

Satisfactory received its Update 6 into the Experimental Branch in June. As the developers squash bugs and add more features before eventually releasing the update to the Early Access/Stable build, the modding community around the beautiful factory automation game is alive as ever.

Admittedly, Satisfactory is not as lucky as Factorio regarding the sheer number of extensive mods. However, it has no shortage of well-made quality of life and new content mods.

As the game reaches its 1.0 release, Coffee Stain Studios, the developers of Satisfactory, have talked about introducing official mod support that may further enhance the modding experience of the title.

This article will list the top mods for Satisfactory that are compatible with its Experimental Update 6 and a few other popular mods that will eventually be updated as Update 6 hits Early Access.

Note: The lists are in no particular order.

Seven must-use Satisfactory mods for Update 6 Experimental

1) Smart!

This superb quality of life mod makes laying out gigantic factories much less tedious. Smart! allows players to plop up large quantities of foundations, walls, and ramps with precise control.

It also enables them to create entire rows of buildings, carefully spaced to sneak belts or poles between them. In contrast, the auto-snapping belts can even lay down a row of splitters that auto-connect to themselves and the closest machines!

As the mod author mentions, Smart! is truly “the Swiss Army knife of your factory building dreams.”

2) Area Actions

Area Actions is another mod that makes various tasks in a large-scale factory relatively easy, bypassing the tedious processes of setting recipes for individual machines, dismantling stuff in an area bit by bit, and so on. The mod also features an incredibly nifty copy-paste functionality.

3) Micro Manage

Gamers would have wanted to rotate their newly laid foundations by a tiny bit to make them align with their pre-existing grid. The Micro Manage mod lets them do just that, among other amazing things.

Users can copy, delete, move, rotate, and resize all buildable objects in their Satisfactory world to create whatever their imagination can conjure.

4) PAK Utility

This handy mod lets players fly, build in creative mode, and teleport. While this can be considered a cheat by some, they can use it only when needed to get a good look at their factory from a bird’s eye view to develop better architecture.

However, if users lack self-control, these commands can ruin the joys of exploration and the game’s challenges.

5) Structural Solutions

While Satisfactory Update 5 brought a wide array of buildable objects for pioneers to make incredible factories, Structural Solutions cranks it up several notches. It introduces doors, shutters, concrete blocks, glass and non-glass frames, and large concrete and steel structural items.

Talk about an architectural extravaganza!

6) Linear Motion

Have readers ever wondered why conveyor lifts exist in this game, but there are no elevators for pioneers or vehicles? Well, the mod author of Linear Motion thought so too and created this fantastic mod that introduces vehicle elevators and elevators for pioneers and factory carts.

There are mk.1 to mk.3 variations of each with varying degrees of maximum operating height.

7) 100+ More Milestones

If gamers have completed the game, become Employees of the Planet, and are still looking for some challenges, this mod will likely be up their alley. It is a large mod that introduces new resource nodes, a bunch of new machines to process them, and a whole lot of other rewards to build new production chains for. The author recommends using their current save instead of beginning a new game.

Top Satisfactory mods yet to be made compatible with Update 6

1) Refined Power

This mod brings in various custom-made buildings for players’ power needs! From green energy to modularity to fusion power, they now have various power generation options.

While this mod is not compatible with the Experimental branch of Update 6, its author has promised that it will be updated once Update 6 hits the Early Access branch.

2) Ficsit Farming

Coming from the same author behind Refined Power, Ficsit Farming, just as its name suggests, introduces farming to the game with 14 new buildings. Now, although users are exploiting all of Massage-2(A-B) b’s resources and polluting the environment, they will have some produced greens to show for it.

Like Refined Power, this mod will also be made compatible once Update 6 hits Early Access.

3) PowerSuit

Inspired by Factorio’s Power Armor system, this mod adds a bunch of modular equipment items for use. Gamers will work with R&D to develop 59+ modules to install across seven new research trees as you progress through the tiers of Satisfactory.

Combining Jetpack, Hover Pack, Gas Mask, Blade Runners, Hazmat Suit, and more into one convenient, cost-balanced, and customizable package, they can manage their power and fuel usage suit with various power generation and storage options.

The mod author is working on some test versions for Update 6, and the public release will hopefully come soon.

Note: This article reflects the author’s opinion.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ravi Iyer