Top 7 The Last of Us moments, ranked

The Last of Us series is widely considered to be one of the greatest video game franchises of all time, and for good reason. From gripping stories and characters to breathtaking visuals and gameplay, the series has given gamers some truly unforgettable moments.

This article will list out the top moments from the series, including both The Last of Us and its highly anticipated sequel, The Last of Us Part II. Whether you're a long-time fan or new to the series, these moments will leave a lasting impression and solidify the series' place in video game history.

HBO is now developing the popular gaming franchise into a TV series starring Pedro Pascal (The Mandalorian) and Bella Ramsey (Game of Thrones) that's set for U.S. release on January 15, 2023. In anticipation of HBO's epic television series, we'll be ranking the greatest and most memorable moments from The Last of Us series.

The Last of Us: Part II alone has accumulated over 300 Game of the Year Awards

7) Confronting the Hunter

David in The Last of Us (Image via Naughty Dog)

The final confrontation with the Hunter in The Last of Us is a defining moment of the game, and something that players are unlikely to forget. The Hunter, also known as David, is the leader of a band of survivors who have resorted to cannibalism to survive. He serves as the primary antagonist of the second act, and his ultimate confrontation with Joel and Ellie is a tense and emotional climax.

The confrontation takes place in an abandoned hotel, with Joel and Ellie fighting their way through hordes of infected and David's cannibalistic followers. The fight with David himself is a grueling and intense battle that tests the player's combat skills and endurance. David is a formidable opponent, using stealth and traps to outmaneuver the player. The final showdown is a brutal hand-to-hand fight that leaves both Joel and David wounded, but ultimately, Joel emerges victorious.

The confrontation with David not only serves as a thrilling climax to the game's second act, but also marks a turning point for the characters. Joel's victory over David is of vital importance to the character, as he must come to terms with the lengths that he's willing to go to to protect Ellie. It also sets the stage for the series' emotional and thought-provoking third act.

6) Left Behind's ending

Riley and Ellie in The Last of Us: Left Behind (Image via Naughty Dog)

The ending of The Last of Us: Left Behind is a poignant and powerful conclusion to the game's standalone expansion. Serving as a prequel to the events of the first title, it follows Ellie and her best friend Riley as they navigate the post-apocalyptic world and face the harsh realities of survival. The ending, in particular, brings the story full circle, tying together the themes of loss, friendship, and the bonds that connect people.

As the game comes to a close, Ellie and Riley are separated, with Riley being taken away by a group of cannibals. Ellie, determined to save her friend, sets out on a rescue mission. However, as she searches for Riley, she finds herself facing a group of infected, and in the ensuing fight, she is bitten. Knowing that she's now infected and will soon turn into one of them, Ellie makes the decision to leave Riley behind and return to the safety of her own community.

The ending is a heart-wrenching moment as Ellie says goodbye to her best friend, fully aware that she won't survive the infection. It's a powerful reminder of the sacrifices that we make for those we care about and the lengths we will go to to protect those we love. The ending leaves a lasting impact on players, making it a memorable and emotionally charged conclusion to Left Behind.

5) The infected revealed

Ellie's bite in The Last of Us (Image via Naughty Dog)

The reveal of Ellie being infected in The Last of Us is a pivotal moment in the game that significantly changes the course of the story. Throughout the game, Ellie has served as a companion and a source of hope for the protagonist, Joel. However, as the game progresses, it becomes clear that Ellie's hiding something and players may begin to suspect that something's wrong.

The reveal comes in the form of a conversation between Ellie and Joel, where she finally confesses that she was bitten by an infected and has been carrying the fungus all along. At the moment, this revelation is a shock to both the players and Joel, as it means that Ellie isn't immune to the infection and will inevitably die. This revelation changes the dynamic between the two characters, as it forces Joel to confront the reality of losing Ellie, who has become a surrogate daughter to him.

The reveal of Ellie's infection has a profound impact on players as well, forcing them to consider the fragility of life in a world overrun by the infected. It's a powerful moment that not only changes the course of the story but also makes players reflect on their own values, morals, and the importance of human connections.

4) Encountering The Fireflies

The Fireflies' outpost in The Last of Us: Part II (Image via Naughty Dog)

The encounter with the Fireflies in The Last of Us is a significant moment in the game, for both the characters and players. The Fireflies are a rebel group that's fighting against the military dictatorship that has taken control of the United States in the wake of the outbreak. They are also the ones that hold the key to the cure for the infection and are the reason behind the main objective of the game.

The encounter with the Fireflies begins with a skirmish between Joel and Ellie against a group of Fireflies, where they get captured. They are then brought before the leader of the group, Marlene, who reveals that she needs Ellie for her immunity to the infection to find a cure. This revelation sets in motion the events of the game's third act, where Joel and Ellie set out on a journey to deliver Ellie to the Fireflies, despite the fact that it will mean their separation.

The duo's encounter with the Fireflies is a turning point in the game as it forces them to make difficult decisions and also challenges players to consider their own values and beliefs. It raises ethical questions about the price of survival and the nature of sacrifice, which are central themes throughout the game. Additionally, the encounter with the Fireflies also serves to deepen the player's understanding of the title's larger political and societal context, making it a memorable and impactful moment.

3) Ellie's guitar

Ellie playing the guitar in The Last of Us: Part II (Image via Naughty Dog)

Ellie's guitar performance in The Last of Us: Part II is a powerful and emotional moment that showcases the character's growth and development. Throughout the game, Ellie deals with the trauma of losing Joel and the guilt of her actions, and the guitar performance serves as a cathartic release for her.

The performance takes place in the game's third act, in a moment of respite for Ellie and her companion Dina. Ellie starts playing a guitar and singing the song Through the Valley by Shawn James and the Shapeshifters, a powerful and evocative track that reflects the character's state of mind. The scene is beautifully rendered with impressive attention to detail on Ellie's facial expressions and finger movements, creating a sense of realism and intimacy that immerses players fully.

Ellie's guitar performance showcases her vulnerability and humanity, while serving as a reminder of the importance of art and music in the face of adversity. It's a powerful and emotional scene that resonates greatly with players, marking a significant change in the storyline. The guitar performance also serves to highlight the game's emphasis on music and its role in storytelling, making it a standout moment in The Last of Us Part II.

2) The Winter Chapter

Joel in the winter (Image via Naughty Dog)

The Winter Chapter in The Last of Us is a standout moment in the game, known for its intense and emotional gameplay. The chapter takes place in the middle of the game, where Joel and Ellie find themselves stranded in a harsh winter environment with limited supplies and facing dangerous enemies. It serves as a test of survival for both the characters and players alike.

The Winter Chapter is characterized by its striking visuals and atmosphere, with the snow-covered landscapes creating a sense of isolation and vulnerability. Interestingly, the gameplay also shifts, with players having to deal with freezing temperatures, limited visibility, and scarce resources. The chapter also includes a series of intense and challenging encounters with both infected and human enemies, forcing players to make difficult decisions and use stealth and strategy to survive.

The Winter Chapter is not only a test of survival, but it also serves as a turning point in the game, as it forces Joel and Ellie to confront the harsh realities of the world they live in and the bonds that connect them. All in all, it's a powerful and emotionally charged phase that highlights the franchise's themes of survival, sacrifice, and the importance of human connections. The Winter Chapter is a memorable and impactful moment that is sure to leave a lasting impression on players.

1) Joel's death

Joel's death in The Last of Us: Part II (Image via Naughty Dog)

Joel's death in The Last of Us: Part II is a pivotal moment and one that has a profound impact on the storyline and the characters. Joel, who is the protagonist of the first game and a central figure in the sequel, is killed early on in the game by Abby, a new character who's seeking revenge for her father's death that was orchestrated by Joel in the first game.

The death of Joel is a shocking and unexpected moment that sets the tone for the rest of the game. It serves as a catalyst for Ellie's journey and her quest for revenge, as well as her personal growth. It also serves to deepen the players' understanding of the game's themes of revenge, forgiveness, and the cost of survival.

The controversial death of Joel also marks a significant change in the game's narrative structure as it shifts the focus from Joel to Ellie, who now becomes the protagonist of the story. It also showcases the series' willingness to take risks and challenge players' expectations. Joel's death is a powerful and emotional moment that leaves a significant impact on the game and the characters, making it a defining moment in The Last of Us Part II.

In conclusion, The Last of Us series has delivered some truly unforgettable moments that have solidified its place in gaming history. From the final confrontation with the Hunter in the first game to Ellie's guitar performance in The Last of Us Part II, each moment has left a lasting impact on players and has contributed to the series' reputation as a masterful storytelling experience.

The series' ability to blend thrilling gameplay with emotional storytelling and powerful character development has made it a beloved franchise among players and critics alike. The moments we've discussed in this article are just a small sample of the many unforgettable ones that the series has to offer. The Last of Us series continues to be a benchmark for storytelling in video games, and the examples listed above are a testament to that.

