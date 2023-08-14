Top 3 Bard builds for Baldur's Gate 3

Armed with their instrument and the power of music, Bards are arguably the most unique class in Baldur's Gate 3. It's a jack-of-all-trades class viable in most scenarios in the game. Whether you want to focus on utility or combat, you can fully customize your Bard using different builds. A staple class in the Dungeons and Dragons game, it was made available in Baldur's Gate 3 since its early access in October 2020.

Bards are Charisma-based characters in the game, and although there are three subclasses available at Level 3, College of Valour is the best choice simply because it allows them to thrive in combats. For this reason, we will use the College of Valour subclass for all the builds listed in this guide.

What are the best Bard builds in Baldur's Gate 3?

3) Human

The Human race is a viable choice for Bards (Image via Larian Studios)

Subclass : College of Valour

: College of Valour Race : Human

: Human Background : The Entertainer

: The Entertainer Skills: Acrobatics and Performance

As mentioned, the best subclass is the College of Valour because it increases combat prowess. Picking other subclasses is only viable if you want to play entirely as a support. The following are the features of the College of Valour subclass:

Level 3: Combat Inspiration - Adds a bonus to your ally's next Attack Roll, Ability Check, Saving Throw, weapon damage, or Armor Class.

Level 3: Shield, Medium Armor - Prevents Disadvantage on your Attack Rolls or casting of spells.

Level 3: Martial Weapons - Adds Proficiency to Attack Rolls.

Level 6: Extra Attack - Grants additional attack after making an unarmed or weapon attack.

The Human race is an ideal choice if you want a standard and safe build. This race offers extra skill proficiency, further enhancing the Bard's already great skill checks.

For Background, you may want to consider Entertainer, which grants significant bonuses to your Charisma-based skills such as Performance and Acrobatics. It's also great at empowering skills like Deception, Persuasion, and Insight.

2) Drow

Drow offers useful cantrips and spells (Image via Larian Studios)

Subclass : College of Valour

: College of Valour Race : Drow

: Drow Background : The Entertainer/Criminal

: The Entertainer/Criminal Skills: Stealth, Deception

Pretty much everything in this build is the same as the previous one, but you can swap the Human race for Drow if you want more useful spells and skills. You can gain the following features, spells, and cantrips by choosing this race:

Fey Ancestry - Gain advantage on Saving Throws against being Charmed. Magic can't put you to sleep.

Superior Dark Vision - Grants the ability to see in the dark within 24 meters.

Dancing Lights - This cantrip allows you to illuminate a 12-meter radius area.

Proficiency with Rapier, Shortsword, and Hand Crossbow.

The Entertainer is still a strong choice for Background, although you may want to capitalize on your dark vision by choosing Criminal. With this Background, you can employ surprise attacks on unsuspecting enemies pretty easily with your ability to hide in the shadows. Deception and Stealth are skills that complement this choice.

1) Asmodeus Tiefling

Asmodeus Tiefling is the best race for Bards (Image via Larian Studios)

Subclass : College of Valour

: College of Valour Race : Asmodeus Tiefling

: Asmodeus Tiefling Background : The Entertainer

: The Entertainer Skills: Persuasion, Insight, Stealth

Asmodeus Tiefling is the best choice for the Bard class because it provides a counter-attack damage source and resistance to fire. For a class that is heavy on support skills, it's a great race to pick to improve your offensive maneuvers without having to invest much in offensive items. It comes with the following perks:

+2 Charisma

+1 Intellect

Darkvision

Hellish Resistance - Gain resistance to fire.

Thaumaturgy cantrip - Gain advantages to Intimidation and Performance checks.

Legacy of Avernus: Searing Smite and Branding Smite – Gain additional spells that don’t use up a spell slot.

The Entertainer background is once again the best choice for this build since you gain proficiency in Acrobatics which increases Agility, and Performance which increases your ability to please the crowd. It also grants additional points to Charisma, Dexterity, and Constitution.