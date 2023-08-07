Top 20 Cleric names for Baldur's Gate 3

Clerics are a class in Baldur's Gate 3 known for their Wisdom and Charisma, which they deploy to gain an advantage over their adversaries. Like Druids, they are proficient in the use of simple weapons, Light and Medium Armor, and shields. They can also use magic to help the group with healing spells. As a Cleric, you have to choose one Deity out of multiple options during character creation.

Another thing you have to select during this stage is the name under which you want to play the game. If you are confused about what to name your Cleric character in Baldur's Gate 3, this article has you covered.

Best Cleric character names in Baldur's Gate 3

Gameplay screenshot (Image via Larian Studios)

Here are some interesting name suggestions for a Cleric character in Baldur's Gate 3:

Cloudsong Ynisrelle Zenith Fellisa TheEnigma Jyness TheTempest Tinlia Azrael Jynrahne ColdValkyrie Usinyss DarlingJewel Vhesnila BrightMuse Tinova MerryProdigy HummingDuke Tryxlyn Ariesyxih

These suggestions can be used as they are, or you could use them as a starting point to come up with something of your own. Either way, this list can prove helpful to both new and old players.

Baldur's Gate 3 has an intricate character creation system that allows you to customize nearly every fathomable aspect of your character in the game. Building one with the right attributes (and a suitable name) will go a long way in elevating your gameplay experience.

There are few limits to what kind of name you can choose. That said, it is best to avoid names that refer to any sort of slur or other potentially offensive or triggering words. This might lead to other players reporting you, and moderators in the game might ban you.

Is it possible to change your character's name in Baldur's Gate 3?

If you chose a name that you wish to now edit or change completely, you'll have to brace yourself for some bad news. This role-playing game does not allow you to change your name once you have locked into it at the beginning of your journey.

This rule applies not only to a complete overhaul but also to small edits. Once you have pressed the Confirm button, you can't change even a single letter in your name.

Therefore, exercise caution before choosing a name, as you'll have to stick with it for as long as you play the game. You can use naming guides to find one suitable for you.

Baldur's Gate 3, published by Larian Studios, is a role-playing game. The complete edition of the title came out for Windows PCs on August 3, 2023. The version for PlayStation 5 and macOS is scheduled to be released on September 6, 2023. An Xbox version is also in development, but there is no projected release date for it yet.