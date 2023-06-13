Top 5 combat units in Civilization 6

Civilization 6 offers diverse combat units to conquer the world and establish your empire's dominance. From ancient warriors to modern artillery, each unit has its unique strengths and capabilities. The effectiveness of these forces heavily relies on proper utilization, terrain considerations, and strategic decision-making. With that in mind, let us explore the top five combat units in the game- Janissaries, Tagma, Minas Geraes, Pitati Archer, and Immortal.

Whether you seek ranged superiority, cavalry dominance, naval might, archery expertise, or resilient frontline troops, these units provide the means to achieve your military objectives.

Janissaries, Tagma, and three other top combat units in Civilization 6

5) Janissaries

Unleash the Ottoman musket-bearing fury (Image via Civilization 6)

The Janissaries, an Ottoman unique unit, epitomized military might in the medieval era. Armed with muskets, they excel at ranged combat and can strike fear into the hearts of their enemies.

The Janissaries possess the unique ability to earn experience faster, allowing them to level up quickly and unlock powerful promotions. This makes them a force to be reckoned with, especially when combined with the Ottoman's unique ability, The Grand Vizier, which enables them to upgrade units for free.

4) Tagma

Byzantine cavalry charge is unstoppable and united (Image via Civilization 6)

The Tagma is the unique unit of the Byzantine civilization, representing the fearsome Byzantine Emperor's personal bodyguard. These heavy cavalry units excel in both offensive and defensive capabilities, making them versatile assets on the battlefield.

What makes the Tagma truly exceptional is their unique ability, Taxis, which grants adjacent units additional combat strength. This synergistic approach allows the Byzantines to form unstoppable military formations, where the Tagma's presence enhances the effectiveness of nearby allies. With their mobility and combat prowess, the Tagma became a vital Byzantine unit.

3) Immortal

Persian resilience, indestructible warriors (Image via Steam)

The Persian civilization introduces the Immortal, an ancient-era unit that embodies resilience and versatility. These elite infantry units possess the unique ability to heal at a rapid rate, allowing them to withstand a significant amount of damage and remain in combat for extended periods.

With their high combat strength and healing capabilities, Immortals become a daunting force capable of leading assaults or defending against enemy attacks. The Immortals symbolize the military strategy of ancient Persia and provide a crucial backbone to any Persian army.

2) Pitati Archer

Skilled Pitati archers unleash a flurry of deadly arrows (Image via Civilization 6)

The Pitati Archer represents the skilled archers of the Nubian civilization, renowned for their prowess in both attack and defense. These ranged units excel in a variety of combat situations, making them valuable assets for expanding and defending your empire. Their unique ability, the Nubian Pyramid, grants the Pitati Archer additional combat strength when fighting in open terrain, making them devastatingly effective in the right conditions.

Additionally, they can move after attacking, allowing for hit-and-run tactics and increased survivability. These archers are a testament to the Nubian civilization's mastery of archery and provide a powerful tool for domination on the battlefield.

1) Minas Geraes

Supremacy of the Brazilian Navy (Image via Civilization 6)

As we enter the modern era, the Brazilian civilization unveils its naval might with the Minas Geraes battleship. This dominator of the seas boasts impressive range and firepower, capable of easily decimating enemy fleets.

What sets the Minas Geraes apart is its unique ability, Ironclad, which allows it to initiate combat without expending a movement point. This enables the battleship to strike first and gain a decisive advantage in naval warfare. With a fleet of Minas Geraes at your disposal, you can establish naval supremacy and secure control over the seas.

