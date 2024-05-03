Top Esports vs Fnatic League of Legends MSI 2024 Play-In: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The League of Legends MSI 2024 Play-In Group B is set to feature Top Esports vs Fnatic in Round 2. This matchup is significant because the winner will qualify for the Bracket Stage. Meanwhile, the loser will fall to the lower bracket, where they have to play an elimination series against the winner of the LOUD vs GAM Esports fixture.

Before this eagerly anticipated matchup between the Chinese and European giants, let's dig into some of their recent results and overall performances.

Top Esports vs Fnatic at League of Legends MSI 2024 Play-In

Prediction

MSI Play-In Round 2 fixtures (Image via LoL Esports)

LPL Spring runner-up Top Esports started its MSI journey with a dominant victory over CBLOL Split 1 2024 winner LOUD. Despite having early-game disadvantages, the squad outclassed its opponents during the mid-to-late game team fights.

Top Esports' most important player was toplaner 369, who picked tank champions such as K'Sante and Ornn. His performance in team fights and side lane pushes was impeccable.

Meanwhile, Fnatic demolished GAM Esports with incredible prowess in the MSI 2024 Play-In stage. Although all five players performed well, the MVP of the series was midlaner Humanoid, who picked Hwei and Taliyah and dominated from the laning phase.

GAM Esports underperformed a lot and often looked lackluster. Thus, Fnatic's true test will be against Top Esports, one of the most formidable teams in League of Legends MSI 2024.

There is a lot on the line in the Top Esports vs Fnatic matchup, as the winner will qualify for the Bracket Stage and join the big dogs, such as GenG, Bilibili Gaming, and more.

Prediction: Top Esports is expected to get a 2-1 victory against Fnatic.

Head-to-head

Top Esports took on Fnatic only once in the past. This was back in the LoL Worlds 2020 Quarterfinals, where Top Esports secured a 3-2 series win.

Previous results

Top Esports won their previous series against LOUD with a 2-0 scoreline in the League of Legends MSI 2024 Play-In stage.

Fnatic also grabbed a 2-0 victory against GAM Esports in their previous game in the same stage.

League of Legends MSI 2024 rosters

Top Esports

Top : 369

: 369 Jungle : Tian

: Tian Mid : Creme

: Creme ADC : JackeyLove

: JackeyLove Support: Meiko

Fnatic

Top : Oscarinin

: Oscarinin Jungle : Razork

: Razork Mid : Humanoid

: Humanoid ADC : Noah

: Noah Support: Jun

Livestream details

The Top Esports vs Fnatic match in the League of Legends MSI 2024 is scheduled to start at the following times:

PT : May 3, 4 am

: May 3, 4 am CET : May 3, 1 pm

: May 3, 1 pm IST : May 3, 4:30 pm

: May 3, 4:30 pm Beijing CST : May 3, 7 pm

: May 3, 7 pm KST: May 3, 8 pm

However, the series can start before time if the matchup between T1 and FlyQuest finishes earlier.

If you want to watch the League of Legends MSI 2024 match live, head to the following channels:

