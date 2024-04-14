Top Esports vs JD Gaming League of Legends LPL Spring 2024 Lower Bracket Final: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

In the LPL Spring 2024 Lower Bracket Final, we have Top Esports going up against JD Gaming (JDG). The game is expected to be thrilling and will determine which team Bilibili Gaming will meet in the Grand Final. Additionally, the victor of this clash will secure a spot in the League of Legends MSI 2024.

The two teams, Top Esports and JD Gaming, already met during the LPL Upper Bracket Semifinals, when the former triumphed 3-0 over JDG. Hence, now fans are anxiously anticipating if JDG will recover from that defeat and make it to the LPL Grand Final again for the fourth time in a row.

Top Esports vs JD Gaming League of Legends LPL Spring 2024 Lower Bracket Final

Prediction

LPL Spring 2024 playoffs schedule (Image via LPL)

Top Esports, with the addition of 369, Creme, and Meiko, has become one of the strongest squads in the world. They have powered through the Group Stage and finished in second place. Following that, Top Esports obliterated JDG with some brilliant performances from JackeyLove and Tian.

Top Esports' mid-jungle duo, Tian and Creme, have been spectacular this season. Furthermore, the arrival of 369 significantly affected the overall team-fighting capabilities.

Although Top Esports lost its previous match versus Bilibili Gaming, it was a close series, and the results could've gone either way. Tian underperformed a little in that series. Thus, if all five players are on the same page, Top Esports is a force to be reckoned with.

JD Gaming, on the other hand, is playing like a shadow of its past self. The team almost won everything last year. But this year, with a relatively new lineup, the performances and individual brilliance have not been the same.

JDG just squeezed out the Ninjas in Pyjamas 3-2 to advance to this round of the LPL Spring 2024 playoffs. JDG’s new top laner, Flandre, delivered an outstanding performance on Summoner’s Rift. Notably, he previously won the LoL Worlds 2021 trophy with EDward Gaming.

The matchup between Top Esports and JD Gaming will be intriguing to watch, as the winner will not only progress to the Grand Final but also secure a spot in the LoL MSI 2024.

In terms of predictions, Top Esports will likely emerge victorious over their rivals with a 3-1 scoreline.

Head-to-head

Top Esports and JDG faced off against each other 19 times. The former prevailed eight times, while the latter came out on top 11 times.

Previous results

Top Esports lost 2-3 against Bilibili Gaming in their previous series in the LPL Spring 2024 Upper Bracket Final.

Meanwhile, JDG won 3-2 against the Ninjas in Pyjamas in the Spring 2024 Lower Bracket Semifinal.

LPL Spring 2024 Split rosters

Top Esports:

Top : 369

: 369 Jungle : Tian

: Tian Mid : Creme

: Creme ADC : JackeyLove

: JackeyLove Support: Meiko

JD Gaming:

Top : Flandre

: Flandre Jungle : Kanavi

: Kanavi Mid : Yagao

: Yagao ADC : Ruler

: Ruler Support: Missing

Livestream details

The Top Esports vs JD Gaming matchup in the LPL Spring 2024 Lower Bracket Final will start at the following times:

PT : April 14, 3 am

: April 14, 3 am CET : April 14, 12 pm

: April 14, 12 pm IST : April 14, 3:30 pm

: April 14, 3:30 pm Beijing CST : April 14, 6 pm

: April 14, 6 pm KST: April 14, 7 pm

Fans can go to these websites to watch the LPL series live:

