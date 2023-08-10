Top 20 Paladin names for Baldur's Gate 3

Developed by Larian Studios, Baldur's Gate 3 is an immersive role-playing game. The title was initially released for PC on August 3, 2023. It will soon be available for PlayStation 5 and macOS on September 6, 2023. An Xbox version is also currently under development, but no specific release date has been announced yet.
Baldur's Gate 3 allows gamers to play as Paladins, a versatile class proficient in all armor and weapons. Paladins possess unique abilities that enable them to safeguard their allies and vanquish foes.
Often devoted to deities or influential organizations, they are renowned for their adventuring spirit, constantly seeking fresh battles and opportunities to champion justice. Whether taking up a frontline position in combat or using their skills to shield allies and inflict damage on adversaries, Paladins provide a well-rounded gameplay experience.
Baldur's Gate 3 Top 20 Paladin names
Here's a list of 20 paladin names for characters. Each name draws inspiration from the actual traditions and cultures of paladins, ensuring your character will have an authentic and distinctive identity.
- Alistair
- Balthazar
- Clarence
- Dorian
- Evander
- Gawain
- Hamish
- Ian
- Lancelot
- Arawn
- Balian
- Chivalry
- Durandal
- Ephraim
- Gallant
- Hagen
- Ivor
- Lars
- Mered
- Percival
In the game, players can dive into an intricate character creation system that offers a multitude of customization options. From selecting attributes to choosing a fitting name, each decision can significantly impact gameplay.
However, it is worthwhile to note that offensive or triggering words should be avoided when crafting a character's name. This could lead to a player report and potential moderator bans. It is always best to choose names that steer clear of slurs or expletives.
Can you change your character's name in Baldur's Gate 3?
In this role-playing game, note that once you've selected a name at the beginning of your journey, you won't be able to change it later on. This rule applies to both major modifications and minor edits. After confirming your choice by pressing the button, even a single letter in your name cannot be modified.
Therefore, it's crucial to choosewisely, as you'll be stuck with the name throughout your entire gameplay.