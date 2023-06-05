Top 5 Pets in The Elder Scrolls Skyrim

Exploring Skyrim's vast open-world environment, its countless cities, fortresses, caves, and more in its expansive wilderness can often be lonely for players. To address this, Bethesda Softworks released the Hearthfire DLC. With this, players were allowed to adopt animals as pets to accompany them on their tiresome journeys across Skyrim.

Hearthfire was the second DLC in Skyrim, allowing players to buy a piece of land and build themselves a home using raw materials. In this, players also have the chance to adopt two children to have the sensation of having a complete family. Hearthfire DLC also allows players to adopt two pets after acquiring their children so they will not feel lonely.

Players can adopt pets in many ways, and they need to remember that pets in Skyrim are different from animal companions as they do not offer any added advantage.

Here are five of the best pets that players can adopt in Skyrim:

5) SWEET ROLL, THE CLEVER FOX

Players can find this little fox by the body of a dead thief while playing the Pets of Skyrim quest. Sweet Roll is a female fox with a carry weight of 20. She can’t wear an Animal Pack as she is too tiny. Players can put an Animal Collar on the fox purely for aesthetics, as it does not add to the animal's abilities.

Sweet Roll can often gift jewelry to the players as she has a keen taste for shiny objects. Besides this, she is excellent at bringing weapons and armor to the players on demand.

4) HILDA, THE PACK GOAT

Players can purchase Hilda with 200 gold right at the start of the Pets of Skyrim quest. She becomes a follower when she is purchased from Halvar in Rorikstead. She has a carry weight of 100 which can be extended to 140 if players make her wear an Animal Pack.

She is very useful for carrying goods, and players can milk her for a refreshing drink at times.

3) SCEOLANG AND BRAN, CANINE VAMPIRE HUNTERS

When players get hold of the Dawnguard DLC, they can play the New Order quest, during which these canine vampire hunters can be recruited in Fort Dawnguard. These huskies have a stamina of 100 and 100 hit points, allowing them to fight alongside the players, having the upper hand against more formidable threats in battle.

These dogs are formally trained to hunt down treacherous adversaries, vampires being their favorite targets. However, that does not make them much different from other dog pets.

2)COTTON, THE RABBIT

Players can obtain Cotton by participating in any random event after they adopt a daughter. Cotton is an apt pick for tenderhearted players and is one of the cutest pets one can adopt in the Hearthfire chapter.

Cotton is complaisant and snoozy as players often find it sleeping a lot. It is one of the best pets for any child as it is pliable and kind. And if the child has some errands to run, Cotton will anticipate their return to their bedroom.

1) MEEKO, THE DOG

In the Western regions of Skyrim, south of Solitude, players will have the chance to encounter a barking dog that will run away when they approach it. It will eventually lead the players to a shack with a dead Nord in it, and they will be able to interact with Meeko, the dog, inside it. Even though there are better dogs that players can adopt in Skyrim, Meeko was the first to captivate players and make them fall in love with him.

Meeko is a wonderful companion for children as he is reliable and amiable. He can also be used against less oppressive enemies. Since his armor stats aren’t impressive, players might fear Meeko could be a liability in more serious battles. Dogs are known to be a man’s best friend, and Meeko is no exception, as players have seen him give his life up for the safety of his owner in fights.

From loyal dogs like Meeko to viscous vampire hunters, Skyrim has pets that fit every style, and these pets will definitely make journeys more enjoyable for players.

