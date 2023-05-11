Top 5 protagonists in Star Wars video games

With the recent launch of Star Wars Jedi Survivor, Respawn Entertainment has once again gone past other installments. Players often ponder who is the top protagonist in the shared universe's video games. Thanks to George Lucas's outstanding contributions, fans worldwide can immerse themselves in their favorite characters through games. They can observe, engage with, and even assist in the growth of their beloved protagonists.

The franchise has produced unforgettable heroes and villains over the past 40 years. While numerous protagonists are prominent in the Star Wars games, some have less plot armor than others. In reality, many have made a long-lasting impact on fans. This article presents a list of five protagonists in Star Wars video games.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Nightsister Merrin and 4 more protagonists who made a mark in Star Wars video games

5) Galen "Starkiller" Marek (Force Unleashed)

Galen Marek is the protagonist in Star Wars: Force Unleashed and is a secret apprentice who plans to overthrow the Emperor. He was raised by Dark Vader but turned against him when he discovered that Sidious was Vader's real target. His master plan to rule over the Empire began to fall apart when Galen discovered that Luke Skywalker was out there somewhere. Galen then showed his loyalty to Luke, becoming his apprentice.

Also known as Starkiller, this protagonist detested being a Sith Lord and embraced his true identity as a powerful Jedi. He is a rogue Jedi with extraordinary abilities, capable of wielding both light and dark powers. With his prowess, he can pull Star Destroyers out of the sky. With his power to demolish buildings, hurl enemies, and unleash force blasts, the Rebel Alliance saw hope in him as a key ally.

4) Kyle Katarn (Dark Forces)

Kyle Katarn is a graduate of the Imperial Academy, a former soldier, and a mercenary in Star Wars: Dark Forces. The character has made multiple appearances in the video game series. This protagonist's life is full of twists and turns. Initially, he was part of the Galactic Empire, but later in life, he became a skilled Jedi Knight.

Although Kyle is a great warrior, he lacks confidence and seems disturbed by his thoughts. With his Force sensitivity and the ability to wield light and dark powers, this hero with a lightsaber can unleash havoc anywhere in the galaxy. Though flawed, he remains a fan-favorite character whom millions of Star Wars fans still remember and resonate with.

3) Nightsister Merrin (Jedi Survivor)

Merrin finally showed her loyalty to Cal Kestis, a survivor of the Great Jedi Purge, a Dathomirian Nightsister who was lied to by Malicos for much of her life. She has appeared twice in Star Wars releases. As a deuteragonist in Jedi: Survivor, she can wield a lightsaber and has impressive combat skills.

When Merrin became aware of the lies Malicos was feeding her, she realized he was responsible for General Grievous' massacre and turned against him. In addition, Kestis reassured Nightsister Merrin that he was an ally, and to prove his allegiance, he handed his lightsaber to her. As of now, she will be with us for quite a long time.

2) Cal Kestis (Jedi Survivor)

Cal Kestis is a Force Wielder and a Jedi Knight who survived the catastrophic event known as the "Great Jedi Purge." Cal hides along with other remaining Jedi scattered throughout the galaxies because of the tragic incident. He lived in isolation on the planet Bracca for many years. Despite surviving the purge as a young man, he eventually found his purpose and was prepared to fight back against the Empire.

Although he is a Jedi, Jedi hunters are searching for him. At first, he hesitated to stand up against the Empire, but he was no longer willing to hide when he realized his true potential. His past gives depth to his character. This fully-realized protagonist is one of the beloved heroes from Star Wars Jedi Survivor.

1) HK-47 (Knights Of The Old Republic)

HK-47, a Hunter-Killer droid, is one of the formidable characters in Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic. Revan, the Dark Lord of the Sith, had a team of exceptional companions. He was one of them but was programmed to carry out an assassination mission for the Dark Lord. HK-47's memory was wiped, and he was forced to become a ruthless assassin.

Although created by Raven, his programming made him hostile towards organic lifeforms. He showed no remorse and always recommended assassination to solve problems. Since HK-47 dislikes humans, he has a catchphrase for them - Meatbags. Despite this, he is recognized as an iconic character and loved by many for his quirky personality and witty dialogue.

