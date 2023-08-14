The Sorcerer class in Baldur's Gate 3 is ideal for players who want to unleash their innate magical potential and shape reality with their will. Unlike wizards who learn magic from books or warlocks who bargain with otherworldly patrons, sorcerers are born with a spark of magic that manifests in different ways. Depending on your sorcerous origin, you can channel the power of dragons, aberrations, or wild magic to cast spells and manipulate the environment.

Your name in Baldur's Gate 3 can reflect your unique connection to the source of your magic, as well as your personality, background, and goals. Choosing a name for your Sorcerer is not only a creative exercise, but also a strategic one. In Baldur's Gate 3, your name can influence how other characters perceive and interact with you, as well as how you roleplay your character.

The best Sorcerer names for Baldur's Gate 3

Baldur's Gate 3 - How to change name (Image via Larian Studios)

A name in Baldur's Gate 3 can convey a sense of history, culture, and identity that can enrich your gameplay experience. If you are not satisfied with your initial choice, you can always change it later in the game by following some simple steps. Whether you want a name that is mysterious, exotic, or whimsical, you can find inspiration from this list of top 20 sorcerer names for Baldur's Gate 3:

1. Zara: Originating from Arabic, Zara means "star" or "flower," reflecting celestial magic and a connection to nature's forces.

2. Tharion: A Sindarin name, Tharion, means "noble watchman," evoking an ancient and mystical aura that resonates with arcane secrets.

3. Nira: With Hebrew roots, Nira signifies a "plowed field," aligning perfectly with the fiery and passionate personality of a fire-wielding sorcerer.

4. Kira: Of Russian origin, Kira translates to "leader" or "ruler," capturing the charisma and authority of a shadow-manipulating sorcerer.

5. Razel: Rooted in Hebrew, Razel translates to "secret of God," echoing a mysterious connection and icy prowess for frost sorcery.

6. Jace: An English name meaning "healer" or "the Lord is salvation," fitting for a mind-bending sorcerer skilled in manipulation.

7. Lila: Derived from Arabic, Lila represents "night" or "dark beauty," aligning with the allure and enigma of a soul-shaping sorcerer.

8. Darius: With Persian origins, Darius signifies "kingly" or "possessor of good," reflecting the noble ambitions and blood magic of an ambitious sorcerer.

9. Elora: From Greek roots, Elora embodies "sun ray" or "shining light," capturing the radiance and cosmic connection of a star-bound sorcerer.

10. Xan: A Greek name meaning "defender of men," ideal for a loyal sorcerer skilled in illusion and protection spells.

11. Mara: Rooted in Hebrew, Mara translates to "bitter" or "sorrowful," mirroring the haunting magic of a dream-dwelling sorcerer.

12. Corvin: Of Latin origin, Corvin signifies "raven" or "dark-haired," encapsulating the eerie aura of a necromantic sorcerer.

13. Selene: From Greek mythology, Selene means "moon" or "goddess of the moon," embodying the enchanting charm of a lunar sorceress.

14. Kato: A Japanese name meaning "one" or "one who is wise," perfect for a lightning-wielding sorcerer with sharp instincts.

15. Lyra: With Greek roots, Lyra symbolizes "lyre" or "harp," capturing the harmonious magic of a musical and creative sorceress.

16. Zane: Derived from Hebrew, Zane translates to "gift from God" or "graceful," reflecting the fiery elegance of a dual-element sorcerer.

17. Aria: Of Italian origin, Aria signifies "air" or "melody," capturing the freedom and elemental command of an enchanting sorceress.

18. Rian: An Irish name meaning "little king" or "kingly," reflecting the confident power of an earth-shaking sorcerer.

19. Lena: With Greek roots, Lena embodies "light" or "torch," symbolizing the healing and guiding nature of a luminous sorceress.

20. Nero: Rooted in Latin, Nero translates to "strong" or "vigorous," reflecting the destructive chaos of a malevolent sorcerer.

As you step into the fantastical realm of Baldur's Gate 3, let these Sorcerer names guide your imagination and storytelling. Whether you seek to harness the elements, manipulate shadows, or command otherworldly forces, a well-chosen name will breathe life into your character and enhance your journey through this captivating RPG adventure.