Top 10 Starfield flashlight mods: Nicholas Cage, Phil Spencer, and more

As seen by the mod that transforms Skyrim's ferocious dragons into Thomas the Tank Engine, silly mods have long been a tradition in Bethesda's games. Starfield has received a plethora of mods since its release. While some help with the game's performance and issues, others are just goofy, and many flashlight mods fall under this category.

Similar to Fallout 4 and Skyrim, Starfield's modding community will likely continue supporting the game for many years to come, particularly if it succeeds in addressing Starfield's biggest problems, such as issues with exploration or annoying loading screens.

However, as of now, the modding community is going ham with Starfield. Here are some of the best flashlight mods in the game.

Nicholas Cage, Thomas the Tank Engine, and eight other Starfield flashlight mods

1) Nicolas Cage Flashlight Mod by Brandoman

Nicholas Cage flashlight mod in Starfield (Image via Brandoman)

Nicolas Cage is known for his eclectic roles and distinctive facial expressions. This mod humorously replaces the flashlight beam with Cage's face, making it seem like he's leading the way. This mod is also special since Cage recently became a playable character in Dead by Daylight and expressed his love for gaming.

2) Thomas the Tank Engine by Inuya

Thomas the Tank Engine mod in Starfield (Image via NexusMods)

Thomas the Tank Engine is an extremely popular character and can be found in several games, including RE: Village and Skyrim. The well-liked pop culture icon has also appeared in Starfield as a flashlight mod. The flashlight projects Thomas' face across surfaces when it is turned on, giving the room a slightly weird yet funny feel.

Starfield players have also been complaining about the lack of vehicles and land traversal options, so it would be great to see another Thomas the Tank Engine mod that adds this feature to the game.

3) Giga Chad Flashlight Pack by DWMarkus

Giga Chad's massive jawline (Image via NexusMods)

Giga Chad is an internet meme depicting an impossibly muscular and strong-jawed male model. DWMarkus' mod adds this exaggerated character's image to your flashlight beam. It's a humorous take on internet culture and memes.

4) Todd Howard Flashlight Replacer by GeraldMods

Todd Howard flashlight mod (Image via NexusMods)

The iconic Todd Howard, Director and Executive Producer at Bethesda Game Studios, has been the face of Starfield since its initial reveal trailer. It's only natural that someone replaced the standard flashlight beam with Todd Howard's visage, making it seem like he's watching over the game world.

It's a humorous nod to the man behind the games. Players have even brought Todd Howard to life in the character creation screen of Starfield.

5) Phil Spencer Flashlight by maquinaremos

Phil Spencer flashlight mod (Image via Maquinaremos)

Phil Spencer, the head of Xbox, makes an appearance as a flashlight mod, and you can blame him for not being able to play Starfield on your PlayStation or Switch.

This is a fun nod to the gaming industry, and his calm expression will pacify those playing Starfield on Xbox consoles.

6) Nazeemlight by Starboy Cosmic

Nazeemlight flashlight mod (Image via NexusMods)

Nazeem, the often-mocked resident of Windhelm in Skyrim, has made his way into Starfield through not one but two flashlight mods. Nazeemlight by Starboy Cosmic captures his eerie grin, while Nazeem Flashlight by coolterror gives him a more friendly appearance. Both mods offer a humorous twist.

7) Ryan Gosling Blade Runner Flashlight by MozzyFX

Ryan Gosling flashlight mod (Image via NexusMods)

Drawing inspiration from the sci-fi film Blade Runner 2049, this mod transforms your flashlight into the distinctive purple glow from a scene in the movie. It can either be a cinematic touch for those who appreciate the film's aesthetics or a "he just like me fr" meme moment.

8) Super Saiyan Vegito Flashlight Mod by Swordself14

Vegito flashlight mod (Image via NexusMods)

This mod is for Dragon Ball fans, featuring Vegito from Dragon Ball Super in his Super Saiyan Blue transformation. This is probably the "strongest" mod out there and can take your flashlight power levels above 9000.

9) Ahegao Flashlight Mod by Mayleen16

Ahegao flashlight mod (Image via NexusMods)

Very much like Dragon Ball but also not very alike, the Ahegao flashlight mod is here. It features the explicit Ahegao facial expression, which is often associated with certain types of adult anime.

While not a hilarious one, this mod definitely caters to a "cultured" audience. If you like this one, you can also check out the Mikasa Ahegao flashlight mod based on Mikasa from Attack on Titan.

10) Jerma Sus Flashlight Mod by Swordself14

Jerma Sus flashlight mod (Image via NexusMods)

Jerma Sus is a morphed image of Jerma985, a popular content creator on YouTube. This image has become a meme, and people have recently started using it a lot, calling it the Sus Guy meme. Made by the same creator as the Vegito mod, Jerma Sus is a hilarious one to add to the game.

Key takeaway

From iconic figures like Todd Howard and Nicolas Cage to beloved characters like Thomas the Tank Engine and Vegito, these flashlight mods offer players a unique and entertaining way to experience the game.

While some are absurd and can't be understood by everyone, there are also ones that are just outright funny and goofy, catering to a wide range of player preferences. At the end of the day, mods in Bethesda games are always a welcome change, and whatever they might be, they're always funny to see.