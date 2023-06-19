5 top streamers and YouTubers from Florida

With streaming and content creation reaching new heights, a number of American creators from Florida have seen themselves become highly popular on YouTube, Twitch, and other platforms. Since it is among the nine states in the US to not have an income tax at the state level, Florida has quite a few benefits for streamers and content creators, along with other places such as California or Texas.

A number of big online personalities from Florida have made it big on the global stage, be it as content creators on YouTube, TikTok, or as livestreamers on platforms such as Twitch. This article explores five of the most popular online personalities in the content creation industry who are either from the state or are residents of Florida.

Note: This list is subjective and based on the author's opinion.

5 well-known content creators who live or are from Florida

1) Penguinz0 or Charlie "MoistCr1TiKaL"

Charlie "MoistCr1TiKaL" is a very popular Twitch streamer who also runs a highly successful YouTube channel named Penguinz0. Ranging from reviews to social commentary, Charlie's channel has it all, and he is perhaps one of the most popular content creators from Florida on this list.

Charlie is the owner of Moist Esports, and was born and brought up in Tampa where he also did his schooling. He still lives in the city where he was born and was recently in the news for showing off his collection of custom-built rifles after he was threatened by controversial online personality Sneako. MoistCr1TiKaL's primary YouTube channel has over 13 million subscribers at the moment.

2) Adin Ross

While not a big YouTuber, Adin Ross has certainly become one of the most well-known streamers of this generation. The controversial content creator has been making headlines over the last few months for one scandal or another and was one of the first major signings of the up-and-coming streaming platform, Kick.

Adin Ross was born in Boca Raton and has been living in the state since then. He has seen incredible growth over the last few years. The streamer moved into a penthouse in Miami in 2022, and streamed from there a couple of times. Adin Live, his main channel on YouTube, is a collection of videos from his regular streams and has over 3.5 million subscribers at the time of writing.

3) Ice Poseidon

Ice_Poseidon @REALIcePoseidon Here's video of the unfailing and first moments Here's video of the unfailing and first moments https://t.co/fywTcAI8qp

Perhaps the most controversial content creator on this list, Ice Poseidon is a highly popular Twitch streamer and YouTuber, who has been hailed by many as one of the pioneers of IRL streaming. He was one of the first major creators to stream from the roads, broadcasting his interactions with strangers directly to his viewers.

It got him into a fair few controversies and one of his most egregious scandals involves a cryptocurrency rug-pull scheme, where he basically admitted to duping the investors out of their money. Ice Poseidon had taken a hiatus for a while and has been resurging after his recent move to Kick. His YouTube channel was created back in 2013 and has over 99 million views at the moment.

4) Thomas Sanders

Thomas Sanders is a highly talented individual, with a career in singing, acting, and scriptwriting. The popular YouTuber was a very well-known creator during the Vine era, gaining quite a reputation for his innovative content. On YouTube, he has over 3.7 million subscribers on his main channel, which has over 480 million views since its creation back in 2009.

The veteran YouTuber also has a secondary channel, and is popular for the hit series Sanders Sides. Born in Gainsville, Florida, Thomas Sanders completed his studies at the University of Florida. He went on to win two Shorty Awards and one Streamy Award, with one of them being for the Best YouTube Comedian.

5) Danny Duncan

Hailing from Englewood, Florida, Danny Duncan is a viral YouTuber who boasts over seven million subscribers on his main channel. His content started with Skateboard videos, where Danny would give his viewers tips and tricks about skating in general; the channel has evolved into so much more since then.

With over 1.7 billion views on the channel, Danny Duncan has become a highly successful content creator over the years and as per a recent interview, has done quite a lot of good things for his hometown of Englewood. His most viral video is titled Falling with 30,000 Pennies, with the two-minute-long offering accruing over 31 million views in the seven years that it has been posted.

