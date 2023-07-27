Top 5 ways to survive longer in solo matches in Free Fire

Playing solo in Free Fire can be relaxing and stressful at the same time. While this mode cuts off your aid, it also rids you of the responsibilities and orders you follow while in a team. This mode leaves you on your own on the battlefield, and a slight mistake can take you directly to the lobby. Solo matches polish your decision-making and one-on-one fighting skills, allowing you to experiment and practice different skills you wish to add to your playstyle.

Conclusively, by mastering solo matches, you can come up as a good leader for your squad. In this article, we will look at the five ways to get better in solo matches of Free Fire.

Perfect landing, good loot, and other ways to get better in solo matches of Free Fire

5) Perfect Landing

Making a perfect landing is an essential part of Free Fire and every battle royals. You should pre-plan your dive and the eject point to reach the marked location at the earliest. A perfect landing decides your quality of loot and often the time you stay alive. In solo matches, if you find yourself surrounded by enemies while landing, you can move toward the fringes of the area to avoid getting killed.

If you love the initial bloodbath of the game, then you can land on the famous locations on the map. These locations are, Moathouse in Purgatory, Capetown in Bermuda, Mars Electric in Bermuda, Golf Course in Purgatory, and Refinery in Kalahari. However, passive players can consider landing at discreet locations.

4) Good loot

Gathering good loot is another essential part of Free Fire. While playing solo matches, you should have a good stock of healers, as you do not have any aid to revive you. Landing at a suitable location that spawns appropriate resources plays a key role here. You should fill your inventory with gloo makers, frags, and smokes that get you out of dangerous situations.

You should also constantly change your vests and helmets damaged after combat. Moreover, avoid standing at your enemies’ crates while looting. Keep moving around while doing this so that it gets tough for opponents to lock their aim. To get better loot, you can also use vehicles as they allow you to discover more locations and travel across the map easily.

3) Get familiar with your map

Following this tip gives you a good idea of areas with loot and vehicles. It can even help you when the circle is far away. Players experienced with Free Fire maps have the edge over their enemies as they know the best camping, sniping, and hiding spots. However, getting familiar with the maps requires days of gaming and patience.

2) Stay Confident

Playing solo matches requires you to stay confident on the field. It also decides your reaction to an abrupt appearance of an enemy. In such situations, you should stay calm and remember smart moves to counter.

Rushing after finding a gun the moment you land is another option optable as getting kills initially can boost your morale in the match. However, it also comes with a risk of early exit if not careful. Adopting more skilled techniques to your playstyle can also build your confidence, such as three-finger claw control and Counter Strafing.

1) Know your playstyle

Every player has a unique attribute in their playstyle. Some can be excellent snipers, while others can be good finishers. Understanding your playstyle becomes essential when engaging in combat. If you are good at long-range fights, then engaging in close-range combat can be troublesome, and vice versa. Additionally, when you are alone on the battlefield, you should avoid making any mistake that could be lethal.

You should also spend a good time choosing an appropriate gun in Free Fire that corresponds with your skill sets. For example, if you can control a gun’s recoil, then AK is a great option.