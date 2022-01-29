Which toppings to use with Hollyberry Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom?

Powerful Defense Cookies introduced soon after Cookie Run: Kingdom's launch established the "tank" team composition meta. Here, a Defense Cookie forces the enemy back while the Mid and Rear position characters deal the damage.

Hollyberry Cookie is an Ancient Rarity character, considered the best defender in the game. This article will explore how various toppings can help players get even more value from their Hollyberry Cookie in multiple aspects of Cookie Run: Kingdom.

Best toppings to use with Hollyberry Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom

Hollyberry Cookie was first revealed during the game's launch in January 2021 and finally became playable during the first week of September 2021. The "tank" meta was further solidified after her release.

Her buffs, DMG ratings, and overall survivability blew existing Defense Cookies like Strawberry Crepe out of the water and made her a necessity at higher ranks.

The Cookie's popularity at OvenBreak prompted the early reveal of Hollyberry, the parent game of Cookie Run: Kingdom, but adapting her to the latter took up quite some time, said one of the developers in a post on r/CookieRunKingdom in October last year.

Toppings for defenders are primarily focused on increasing their survivability as they have to knock back waves of enemies for the DPS characters to deal damage. For Hollyberry Cookie, a complete Solid Almond build can further increase her already excellent survivability.

Swift Chocolate vs Solid Almond for Hollyberry Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom

A Solid Almond build focused on increasing survivability is the standard setup for Hollyberry. Ancient Solid Almond Toppings are rare commodities, but several visits to Today's Bounties with Hollyberry on one's team and Touc's Trading Harbor should do the needful.

These toppings will increase Hollyberry's max HP by a full 79%. This puts Hollyberry Cookie above any other Defense Cookie by a large margin.

Another niche way to go with a Hollyberry Cookie is to use Swift Chocolate toppings. These toppings are more readily available than Solid Almonds and reduce the cooldown on Hollyberry. Her base cooldown is at 18 seconds and a complete Swift Chocolate build will reduce it to 15 seconds.

It is up to the players to decide what kind of value they want from their frontline. If they wish maximum survivability (preferred for PvE and Guild Battle), then Solid Almonds can help, but a lower cooldown (preferred for PvP) with Swift Chocolates can help deal damage faster.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha