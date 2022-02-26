Tormented Souls was a homage to iconic fixed-perspective survival horror games like Resident Evil and Silent Hill, which managed to win over a lot of players and a few critics. For fans of original survival horror games, Tormented Souls seems too good to pass up on since its release in late August of last year.

Despite being a tribute to old horror games, it was, for the longest time, only available on next-gen systems. However, that is no longer the case, since Tormented Souls is now accessible on PS4 and Xbox One.

PQube @PQubeGames



Join Caroline on a horrific journey through Waterlake, discover the secrets of the abandoned hospital and, above all, survive.



Join Caroline on a horrific journey through Waterlake, discover the secrets of the abandoned hospital and, above all, survive.

Tormented Souls now available for PS4 and Xbox One

The creators of the title have finally announced the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions of the game.

The decision was made to leave the old-gen versions alone and focus only on the successor systems. After a few more months, the decision to make an old-gen version was ultimately made.

The user rating of this game is 8.3 out of 10 available points, which is higher than the average. Players appreciated the intense atmosphere over everything else. The launch trailer has arrived, giving players a taste of the conventional horror experience.

The game's creators rely on a fixed camera angle, a limited inventory, and challenging puzzles. There are also some startling moments.

In a few days, we will upload a patch to improve loading times and various visual aspects for PS4 and Xbox One, please stay tuned

The plot of Tormented Souls

Tormented Souls, like Resident Evil, is set in an abandoned house in Winterlake. Throughout the game, players may interact with mirrors, which transports them back in time to a darker, more challenging version of the house.

The actions taken in the past have an impact on the present. The game's haunting home offers dynamic conditions and a traditional gothic horror backdrop, tying together motifs from Silent Hill and Resident Evil.

Caroline Walker wakes up nude and alone in the middle of the night, hooked up to medical equipment, while investigating the abduction of twin girls at the Winterlake Mansion.

Caroline must gather materials and equipment to understand clues and defend herself from whatever lurks in the night while the past residents of Winterlake stalk the hallways.

