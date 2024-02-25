TOTY Robin van Persie vs TOTY Erling Haaland: Who is better in FC Mobile?

The FC Mobile TOTY promo garners massive traction every day. However, recently, a debate regarding two great strikers (ST) - TOTY Robin van Persie and TOTY Erling Haaland has also grabbed headlines. While the former has a TOTY Icon card in the title, the latter has a normal TOTY 24 card. However, both have high OVRs, making them rare in the football game.

This article compares the stats and traits of both cards, helping players choose one.

What are the stats and traits of TOTY Robin van Persie in FC Mobile?

Robin van Persie is one of the most decorated Dutch strikers to have graced the football pitch. He became a legend, scoring many goals for both Arsenal and Manchester United.

Robin van Persie's TOTY card stats in FC Mobile (Image via EA Sports)

In FC Mobile, the legend has a 94 OVR TOTY Icon card with great offensive stats. While his Pace is 97, Van Persie has a Shooting of 101. He also boasts 89 Passing and 93 Dribbling stats. However, his Defending and Physical are on the lower side with 48 and 77.

Van Persie's TOTY promo Icon card has a high Attacking and low Defensive work rate, making him a threat to the opponent's defense line. He also has a Rainbow skill move to outclass his opponents.

What are the stats and traits of TOTY Erling Haaland in FC Mobile?

Erling Haaland has become one of the best strikers in present-day football. He conquered all club titles playing for Manchester City in the 2022-2023 season, scoring the highest number of goals.

Erling Haaland's TOTY card stats in FC Mobile (Image via EA Sports)

While Haaland has many cards in the title (including the UTOTY card), his 95 OVR TOTY item has become popular amongst players due to its attacking prowess. The card has a Pace rating of 94, coupled with a Shooting of 100. He has a Passing of 69 and a Dribbling of 87. His Defending and Physical ratings are 47 and 95, respectively.

Haaland's card has a high Attacking work rate and a medium Defensive work rate. It also contains a Heel-to-Heel Flick skill move in FC Mobile, which helps him get past his opponents during counter-attacks.

Comparison between TOTY Robin van Persie vs TOTY Erling Haaland in FC Mobile

Robin van Persie's TOTY card has a 4-star skill moves. Meanwhile, Erling Haaland's TOTY card has only a 3-star skill moves, but has a Power Header trait for headers. This shows that while Van Persie can be beneficial for those using more creativity during attacks, having Haaland in the lineup can help those who use crosses while playing FC Mobile's Head to Head and VS Attack Matches.

However, the multiple positions (CF and LW) that can be unlocked after ranking up Van Persie's card are the main reason it gets an edge over Haaland's card. The latter can only play as an ST.

As of February 25, Haaland's TOTY card is priced at around 29 million. On the other hand, Van Persie's item is priced at 31 million. However, choosing the latter can help beginners avoid the mistake of spending their coins on higher-rated yet relatively lower-performing players.