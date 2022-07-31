Town Hall 9 Mass Dragons attacking strategy in Clash of Clans

In Clash of Clans, players use Dark Elixir, Elixir, and Super troops to attack the bases of their adversaries. Players must use a certain set of troops from each Town Hall level to build their armies and deploy them in combat.

The best air offensive attack method is mass dragons, which can completely destroy bases in clan wars and multiplayer games with Town Hall 7 or higher. Players can utilize this offensive tactic in addition to other air-based offensive tactics like Queen Walk LavaLoon.

Town Hall 9 is one of the most crucial town halls in the game, as players get access to Archer Queen and X-bows. Players should use the best Town Hall 9 attacking strategies to win the most multiplayer and clan war battles they can. This article will explore the best Town Hall 9 air attacking strategy in Clash of Clans.

Best Air Attacking Strategy for Clash of Clans detailed

The most dependable offensive strategy for players of Town Hall 9 is Mass Dragons. This is because Dragons are one of the strongest flying armies in Clash of Clans. This tactic, as its name suggests, makes use of several Dragons, Lightning, Freeze, Rage Spells, and Balloons.

Prior to deploying Dragons in clan war engagements, players should attempt to level them up to level 4 since they have greater hitpoints and damage per second stats. A decently high-level Barbarian King and Archer Queen will also help take out some ground clan castle troops and exterior buildings, which will be very helpful with this attack.

While these troops are in play, anti-air defenses like X-bows, Wizard Towers, and Air Defenses can be destroyed with balloons and mass dragons.

The Army Composition for the Town Hall 9 Mass Dragons attacking strategy is as follows:

11 Dragons

8 Lightning Spells

1 Haste Spell

6 Balloons and Haste Spell (Clan Castle)

Archer Queen

Barbarian King

Players can swap out the two Lightning Spells for Rage Spells and the Haste Spell for a Freeze Spell to increase the damage when the Dragons reach the center of the base. Rage Spell works incredibly well with balloons, enabling them to destroy numerous anti-air defenses.

How to use the Town Hall 9 Mass Dragons attacking strategy?

Players can easily deal with different clan wars and multiplayer bases by employing the Mass Dragons attacking method. Dragons can destroy several buildings at once since they deal area damage.

To employ the Mass Dragons assault method in Clash of Clans, players should adhere to the steps outlined below:

Use lightning spells to destroy two Air Defenses. Using Lightning Spell in the center of the opposition's defenses is recommended because it deals area damage. To stop the Dragons from spreading, place two Dragons in the corners of the attacking side. At this point, send out all dragons with clan castle balloons to demolish the enemy's fortifications. Use the Barbarian King and Archer Queen to destroy outlying structures and divert air defenses.

Mass Dragons is the most effective air attack tactic in the Clash of Clans for Town Hall 9. Players can replace a few Dragons with some Archers or Balloons based on the basic requirements. A Rage Spell could be used in place of two Lightning Spells to boost the assault strategy.

