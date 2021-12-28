Trainwreck accuses TikTok of allowing stolen content on the platform, shades China: "There is no excuse"

Tyler Faraz "Trainwreck" Niknam is infamous for his gambling streams. He recently joined a list of elite streamers who slammed TikTok for allowing stolen content on the platform. He also threw shade at China in the process.

"F***ing TikTok. It's a Chinese company. Yeah, even less of an excuse. Those motherf***** know exactly the color and the f***ing color of the shit their citizens take. Okay? There is no excuse, to be able to have another f***ing goddamn content creator's sh** taken."

Trainwreck has a reputation for his usually unpopular and controversial opinions. Just a few weeks back, he called out EA for hypocrisy. They did not let him participate in their tournaments because he supports gambling streams on Twitch.

However, in July 2021, English Premier League club Watford FC struck a multi-year sponsorship arrangement with the gambling website Stake.com. According to Trainwrecks, the jersey sponsor should not be included in FIFA 22 as well.

In another instance, Train lashed out at an artist for accusing him of not paying after receiving the final product. He further went on to provide proof along with his signature rant.

Trainwreck lights up Twitch by slamming streamers who binge MasterChef while on stream

Trainwreck has received a lot of backlash in the past for his comments and statements made while live streaming. However, it appears that other creators are following in his footsteps, enraging him and prompting him to fire shots across Twitter.

Trainwreck @Trainwreckstv @Svenosss bro these streamers sat there farming my hate threads and high roading me and now they’re watching the exact same shit live on stream, I’ve never seen such shamelessness, literally high school 2.0 @Svenosss bro these streamers sat there farming my hate threads and high roading me and now they’re watching the exact same shit live on stream, I’ve never seen such shamelessness, literally high school 2.0

MasterChef is a popular cooking show starring Gordan Ramsay and other outstanding chefs. It is the show Trainwreck is alluding to in the aforementioned tweet. Gordan Ramsay is renowned for his usage of blunt words. He is the main focus of Trainwreck's charges against those who watch the show.

Trainwrecktv may be specifically targeting xQc, who has been watching a lot of MasterChef. xQc has been a target on social media and Twitch, receiving a number of bans as a result.

Twitch is currently engulfed in turmoil, with streamers and content creators receiving bans and warnings. The most serious problem is the inconsistency of these bans, as well as the hypocrisy that this streamer highlights.

