Trainwrecks mocks Ludwig for his reasons for quitting Twitch

Ludwig is the latest among a slew of streamers who have shifted from Twitch to YouTube. However, given that Ludwig was Twitch's subathon king, his move shocked many. He stated his reasons for quitting Twitch in a YouTube video, but it seems that popular Twitch streamer Trainwrecks is not convinced by his explanations.

Ludwig stated in his video that one of the reasons he quit Twitch was because he did not feel loved by the platform. However, Trainwrecks did not believe that Ludwig did not feel loved by Twitch.

"There’s no shot that’s coming out of all those guys’ mouths, right?"

Trainwrecks is in disbelief that Ludwig does not feel loved by Twitch

Ludwig explained in a YouTube video why he decided to jump ships from Twitch to YouTube. The streamer revealed that although money was a big factor, since he got offered a lot more by YouTube, it was not the only reason he decided to shift. Ludwig believes that while he loves Twitch, that love is not reciprocated by the platform.

"Even though people have called me the ‘golden boy’ of Twitch, I’ve never felt particularly loved by Twitch. I love Twitch, but it hasn’t been a two-way street."

Trainwrecks was absolutely furious with this explanation since Ludwig is one of the most popular streamers on the platform. Furthermore, Ludwig's words echo that of TimTheTatman, who also quit Twitch for YouTube earlier this year.

"Those motherf**kers were the poster children of Twitch. They’re on the front page every other week. Every show that Twitch sponsors or hosts, they’re on it! They get paid like six different bags from Twitch."

Irrespective of what Trainwrecks thinks, Ludwig is doing pretty well on YouTube. The streamer's first stream was an immense success, and he took to Twitter to share the news with his fans.

Most streamers have supported Ludwig's decision, and have congratulated the streamer for his shift from Twitch to YouTube.

