Trek to Yomi guide: How to find all ammo upgrades

Ranged weapons are an excellent choice in Trek to Yomi as they offer something different than the usual ones players get to use. The range of weapons allows players to take down an opponent from a distance without getting into close combat with them. Moreover, some upgrades are also available all across the game, and knowing the locations can make a player's life relatively easy.

As for the range of weapons, players have more than one option to go with. There's a traditional Bo Shuriken which they can use or resort to a bow and arrow. Alternatively, Trek to Yomi offers the Ozutsu, a conventional Japanese rifle. All three weapons can be upgraded, which makes them significantly better.

Finding all the ammo upgrades for Trek to Yomi's ranged weapons can be tricky

There are 14 ammo upgrades that players will be able to locate in Trek to Yomi. There are 6 upgrades for Bo Shuriken, 5 for the bow and arrow, and 3 for the Ozutsu. Players can find all these upgrades across different Trek to Yomi locations.

Bo Shuriken ammo upgrades

Location 1: In Chapter 1, players will have to go up the stairs of a house that gives a tooltip about secrets. Upstairs, they will find a room after resting in front of a hidden shrine. There will be a bandit terrorizing a woman, and killing him will result in the victim gifting a capacity upgrade.

Location 2: After completing the first encounter in the second stage, the capacity of the Bo Shuriken will automatically increase by one.

Location 3: Towards the end of Chapter 2, there's a crevice that is a bit difficult to locate. Once located, players can slide through it by walking close and noticing a light shining through it. Once the player comes out of the other side, their Bo Shuriken and health will be improved.

Location 4: Chapter 4 will take players to a swampy area after players have found the Ozutsu. The left side of the screen will have a hidden path, and players can go find a Blighted cage where there will be a stamina and Bo Shuriken upgrade.

Location 5: The second upgrade in chapter 4 is on top of a tower, and players will have to continue until they hit the shrine. After that, players will have to take another ladder which will take them to the top near a giant lantern.

Location 6: There will be a shrine and two doorways in the temple in chapter 5. Move past the one to the north onto the next screen, and the final Bo Shuriken upgrade will be there in front of a window, on a pedestal.

Arrow Quiver Ammo upgrades

Location 1: A dying samurai will be near the end of the stairs in chapter 3. When players move to the right, there will be an injured woman, and there will be the first ammo upgrade for the bow and arrow.

Location 2: The second upgrade is an automatic one received after the player fights the first Blighted enemy in Chapter 4.

Location 3: There will be a shrine near a ladder in the same area. Instead of crossing the bridge, take the ladder to the top to reach a shack. There will be a collectible and another upgrade.

Location 4: There will be a large temple with wide halls midway through chapter 5. These halls will reveal alternate paths, and an upgrade will be received after defeating the first enemy in the area.

Location 5: The last upgrade is available after solving the third puzzle in chapter 5. Once the puzzle is complete, players need to go down the stairs and go left to discover a hidden screen where there will be another upgrade.

Ozutsu ammo upgrade

Location 1: The first upgrade of the rifle's ammo capacity comes in chapter 5. After surviving the shattering underworlds, players will enter a house. They will have to go to the background when the camera shifts and showcase the rest of the room.

Location 2: The second upgrade is near the first one, which can be accessed in chapter 5 after fighting through a village. There will be another building where players can fight a stronger enemy. After defeating it, players will be able to access a shrine where there will be the next upgrade.

Location 3: This upgrade is available in chapter 7 and requires the player to return to the mortal realm to avenge their death. There will be a shrine and fight the enemies in a house on the left. Once it's done, travel to the furthest room where the upgrade will be available for all Trek to Yomi players.

