Tribes of Midgard Season 2: Serpent Saga patch notes - Jörmungandr, Shipyard, and more

Tribes of Midgard Season 2: The Serpent Saga brings in a slew of new content, including a new saga boss, the world serpent Jörmungandr.

Developed by Norsefell and Published by Gearbox, Tribes of Midgard is a survival co-op action RPG based upon Nordic mythology. The player’s objective in Tribes of Midgard is to protect the seed of Yggdrasil and supply it with souls.

After facing Fenrir in the world in Season 1, the players now have a new world boss to face off against. Jörmungandr the world serpent is being introduced in Season 2, along with a slew of new content such as Open Seas, Shipyard, Boats, and new armours, along with others.

With that being said, let’s take a look at the patch notes.

New Features in Tribes of Midgard Season 2: Serpent Saga

New Biome: Open Seas

The emergence of Jömungandr has changed the seas of Midgard forever! All Worlds are now generated with a far greater balance of water now populated with islands filled with dangerous creatures, rare resources, and valuable treasures.

New Structure: Shipyard

A new structure. A ruined Shipyard can be found on an Ash Beach biome located near the Village. Gather enough resources to rebuild the Shipyard, and the players will be able to craft Boats from it directly

Boats, Boats, Boats

Having conquered the Wolf Saga, the Einherjar further reflect on their past lives as Vikings and the old ways. With renewed purpose, they remembered the lost art of sailing these majestic vessels across the seas.

Swimming

That’s right, swim! Not only did the Einherjar recently remember the ancient art of sailing, but the crucial skills necessary to survive in a world with so much water—until they run out of stamina.

New Saga Boss: Jörmungandr

Jörmungandr has risen! The notorious poisonous World Serpent resides in his Lair at the heart of the ocean, and if he is not stopped soon, he will consume all of Midgard in the name of Ragnarök.

New Saga Quest and Saga Quest Selection

With a new Saga Boss introduced, we’ve also introduced a new Saga Quest that will guide the player on their journey to defeat Jörmungandr.

Fenrir remains as part of the World, as is the Saga Quest to defeat him. If the player feeling particularly brave (and fast), he can even attempt to complete both Saga Quests in a single World.

Please note that during Season 2, the Jörmungandr Saga is selected by default but can be changed at the Quest Board at any time.

New Condition: Poisoned

Some of the newly introduced enemy attacks, such as from a Selkie’s claws or Jörmungandr’s spit, are capable of poisoning the player. The Poisoned condition will slowly eat away at the HP and Mana if they're afflicted

New Armor Perks

Saga 2 debuts the Armor Perks system. Every piece of Armor in Tribes of Midgard now contains an additional passive bonus.

Each Perk is assigned to a particular Armor Set. The player can also mix and match Armor Perks if the player feeling creative. Multiple pieces with the same Armor Perk will stack the bonus!

Armor Perks per Armor Set:

Villager: Increase chance to receive double the loot from enemy drops per piece equipped.

Hersir: Increase Sword damage per piece equipped.

Raider: Increase Axe damage per piece equipped.

Feral: Increase Hammer damage per piece equipped.

Nornir: Increase Thunder damage per piece equipped.

Seiðr: Increase Damage against Helthing per piece equipped.

Útgarð: Increase Ice damage per piece equipped.

Gullveig: Increase Fire damage per piece equipped.

Serpent (New Set): Increase Dark damage per piece equipped.

Fornjót: Increase Damage against Jötunn per piece equipped.

Baldr: Regenerate HP every 10 seconds. Amount healed increases per piece equipped.

Fenrir: Increase Damage against Saga Bosses per piece equipped.

Jörmungandr (New Set): Regenerate Mana every 2 seconds. Amount gained increases per piece equipped.

New Content in Tribes of Midgard Season 2: Serpent Saga

New Creature: Seals

A new docile creature that inhabits the coasts of Midgard.

New Creature: Selkie

Often disguising themselves as Seals, at first, these vicious creatures will lunge at the player if he get too close and chant to slow the player.

New Creature: Fossegrim

Armed with their trusty lyres, Fossegrims come bearing one of three magical songs that provide benefits to their allies in a nearby radius.

New Camps: Beacons

These unique Camps are fortified with a gauntlet of Turrets and host enemies defending a sacred Beacon used to light the way to Jörmungandr.

New Runes:

Nothing to Wield [Rare].

Mana Pathfinder [Rare].

Harvest Boom [Rare].

Winter’s Wake [Epic].

Eira’s Gift [Legendary]

New Starter Kits:

Builder Starter Kit [Uncommon].

Industrial Starter Kit [Rare].

Twin Knuckle Starter Kit [Rare].

Tactical Retreat Starter Kit [Rare].

Sailor Starter Kit [Epic].

Expedition Starter Kit [Legendary]

New Rewards Track

With the official arrival of our second season, a fresh Rewards Track is ready to be conquered! Gain progress by playing Tribes of Midgard to earn Season XP and earn bonus XP from timed Challenges. 49 new levels and 49 new rewards await, Einherjar!

Season Rewards from the previous Season have been shifted to the Shop and can be acquired with Golden Horns.

New Cosmetic Set:

Pirate Set - Armor x5 and Equipment x5

New Pet:

Flyte Master - Fight or flyte? Well, this snarky parrot has become somewhat of a local legend among the Einherjar for its skill at flyting. No feelings were spared.

Unlocked with Platinum Coins in the Shop

Baby Jormie - Before he was the World Serpent, he was just a cute little fella who never wanted to leave his shell. Hard to believe how big he got. Unlocked as a Saga Challenge Reward

And Much More:

New Ruin and decoration landmarks to enhance the visual variety

New “Defeat Jörmungandr 1x, 5x, 10x” Challenges with unique rewards

New “Defeat 2 Saga Bosses in a single World” Challenge (for those who dare!)

Over 50 new sound effects and VOs in High Midgardian for immersion

The shimmering visual effect on the Village Quest Board to draw attention to it when no Personal Quest has been selected.

Multiple performance optimizations, updated visuals, and various other improvements

New Crafting in Tribes of Midgard Season 2: Serpent Saga

Jörmungandr’s Maw [Legendary]

Spell 1 - Whirlwind Tail++:

Spell 2 - Poison Spit+

Spell 3 - Crashing Waves

Unlock as a Saga Challenge Reward

Jörmungandr Armor [Legendary]

Grants Poisonproof++

Unlock all pieces as Season Rewards

Jörmungandr Shield [Legendary]

Unlock as a Saga Challenge Reward

Serpent Gnasher (Axe) I / II / III

Spell 1 - Slash

Spell 2 - Summon

Serpent Gnasher III Unlocks as a Season Reward

Serpent Armor [Epic]

Grants Poisonproof+

Unlock as a Season Reward

Serpent Shield [Epic]

Unlock as a Season Reward

Tribes of Midgard is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam. Season 2: Serpent Saga is available right now.

