Tribes of Midgard Season 2 Serpent Saga: New additions, features and more

Norsfell Games will soon launch the next chapter in their popular Nordic game, Tribes of Midgard. After the successful Season 1 of The Wolf Saga, where the players met Fenrir, the monstrous child of Loki, it is time for the Serpent Saga to appear and enthrall the players.

Tribes of Midgard is a survival game that blends action and roguelite with role-playing elements. It is developed by Norsfell Games and published by Gearbox Publishing. The game was released on July 27 of this year.

The game is best enjoyed in a co-op mode, where players can team up to form a tribe of up to ten players. Tribes of Midgard has a session-based Saga mode and an endless survival mode to play from.

The game works on a day-night cycle. During the day, players are to go out into the procedurally generated world to explore and gather resources for crafting. At night, enemies will attack the player's base. The player's main goal will be to protect the seed of Yggdrasil from the enemies.

What can players expect with the upcoming Serpent Saga in Tribes of Midgard?

Norsfell Games and Gearbox Publishing has announced that for Season 2 in Tribes of Midgard there will be a:

boatload of content for players, including a new Season Track, Saga Boss, Open Seas biome, weapons and armor, 40 more Runes, Boats, Swimming, and various quality-of-life improvements alongside a festive three-week Yuliday event.

One small, yet significant, change to the game that is sure to delight a number of players, is going to be the option to swim. Earlier, players would simply die if they fell into water through rolling. Otherwise they were impeded with an invisible force.

Sailing in Tribes of Midgard (Image via Norfell Games)

Key Features of Season 2 include:

1 - A New Saga Boss - After Fenrir in Season 1, players will now face 'another mysterious but powerful beast of myth ... before Fimbulwinter.' The players have to set sail to find and unlock the Lair.

2 - Shipyard - The Shipyard, located outside the village on an Ash Beach biome, will need to be rebuilt just like the other buildings. Once that is taken care of, the players can use the resources to make Boat kits and sail into the seas.

There are options of both smaller boats, which are nimbler and require less material but are flimsier, as well as larger boats that travel faster and are sturdier, but need to be unlocked by leveling up the Shipyard.

Boats in Tribes of Midgard (Image via Norfell Games)

3 - Boats - The players can now build and construct Boats at the shipyard to sail the seven seas in Tribes of Midgard. They can be placed and built from the Construction Inventory in the 'Open Seas off a coastline, shore or cliff - not in rivers or ponds.'

Swimming in Tribes of Midgard (Image via Norfell Games)

4 - Swimming - Vikings are now given the ability to swim. Swimming helps any player who has fallen off their boats or to make a short trip across in Tribes of Midgard. But be aware of the stamina gauge for swimming depletes it. If the gauge goes zero, players will start taking damage with swimming.

5 - Exploration - The Open Seas are now beckoning with uncharted islands off the shores of Midgard in Tribes of Midgard. Players can find 'Merchants and new Beacon Camps filled with turrets and brand new enemies.' Norsfell says:

The expanded map allows you to discover new lands full of resources, enemies, and loot. However, there is also a greater challenge, as you will have to traverse this expanded world to unlock and defeat the Saga Boss before Fimbulwinter.

Julian Maroda, CEO and Creative Director of Norsfell, talking about the Serpent Saga states:

This new season radically changes the world, allowing players to swim (literally!) through our ever-growing Norse sandbox, setting sail on new horizons, and fighting waves of new enemies as they enjoy a boatload of QoL improvements. We're delivering a true expansion in every sense that was built from the ground up to expand upon every facet of the original content, giving players new tools regardless of which Saga Quest they're on.

The Updated Roadmap (Image via Norsfell Games)

The Season 2 of Tribes of Midgard is promising to be an exciting affair for the fans with newer runes, weapons, armor and enemies. The new season brings in a boatload of content and upgrades to the game and ensures a seamless Viking experience for all those who are playing it.

Edited by Danyal Arabi