Tribes of Midgard Season 2: When is the Yulidays event starting?

Season 2 of Norsfell Games' action role-playing game, Tribes of Midgard, is going to arrive soon and is bringing with it a 'boatload' of new improvements and content. One of the primary changes that the Serpent Saga, as the new season is titled, brings is that players can now craft boats.

Tribes of Midgard is Norsfell Games' ultimate survival sandbox set deep into Norse mythology. Players can team up to form a tribe of up to 10 players in order to gather resources, craft, and protect the seed of the world tree, Yggdrasil, from destruction. The first season features the appearance of Fenrir, the mythical son of Loki, as the Saga Boss.

The world of Tribes of Midgard is going to change quite radically with season 2 as players can now set sail into the horizons. Along with all the new features, the Serpent Saga is also set to bring in the Yulidays event.

All there is to know about the Yulidays event in Tribes of Midgard

Tribes of Midgard players can engage in the seasonal Yulidays event from December 14, 2021 to January 3, 2022. Within these three weeks, players have a chance to unlock cosmetics, a pet, and other festive rewards which will be a part of three limited-time Festive challenges.

This will also include a thematic village and a main menu. Players will have to remember to log in every week to have the chance to unlock all of these exciting holiday drops.

The new update promises to be a massive change in the world of Tribes of Midgard. Players will be able to craft boats to explore newer parts of the map like the new ocean biomes. Norsfell Games have also revealed a roadmap for players regarding what to expect in 2022.

In short, Season 2 - Serpent Saga, is coming to Tribes of Midgard on December 14 with a lot of exciting content, including a new season track, a new Saga Boss, open seas biome, weapons and armor, runes, boats, and swimming.

