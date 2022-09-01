Triple Elixir Challenge in Clash Royale: Information, rewards, and more

Challenges in Clash Royale allow players to unlock special rewards like magic items, battle banner tokens, gold, and cards. The game's developers release a new set of challenges every week to keep things interesting for players.

The latest challenge in the game is the Triple Elixir Challenge, where players have to battle in the triple elixir format. Players can participate in the challenge for free once it begins on September 1.

In this article, we will take a look at the Triple Elixir Challenge in Clash Royale, its rewards, and more details.

In-game description of Clash Royale's Triple Elixir Challenge and more information

The in-game description of the Triple Elixir Challenge in Clash Royale is as follows:

"Create your own deck and play with triple speed Elixir! 3 losses and you're out, but you will have a chance to reset your losses and keep your progress."

As the name suggests, the Triple Elixir Challenge requires players to participate in special triple speed elixir battles.

Like in the Sudden Death challenge, players will be eliminated from the Triple Elixir Challenge once they lose three battles. However, they can reset their losses and keep their progress by spending gems or by purchasing the Pass Royale.

Players must win a total of six battles to unlock all the rewards of the Triple Elixir Challenge, including a special emote.

Players must create a tournament deck before joining the challenge. They can select any card ranging from Common to Champion, whether it is unlocked or not.

As the elixir speed increases in the Triple Elixir Challenge, players must choose heavy elixir troops that are also powerful. The increased production speed of the elixir allows players to use heavy elixir troops like Mega Knight, Golem, Pekka, Lava Hound, and Three Musketeers without worrying about counter-attacks.

Ash @CWA What deck(s) should I try for triple elixir challenge tomorrow?? What deck(s) should I try for triple elixir challenge tomorrow?? 👀

Players can create a powerful deck using the following cards in the Triple Elixir Challenge:

Mega Knight Golem Pekka Royal Giant Electro Giant

These cards have high hitpoints and damage ability, so players can use them to counter enemy troops and win battles in Clash Royale's latest challenge.

Rewards for completing the Triple Elixir Challenge

Players should use eight-card decks to win all six battles in the Triple Elixir Challenge and unlock all of its rewards. Each battle also comes with its own rewards, including cosmetic items, magic items, resources, and more.

Listed below are the various rewards for completing the Triple Elixir Challenge in Clash Royale:

Players will unlock 70 battle banner tokens on winning their first battle.

Players will unlock one chest key on winning their second battle.

Players will unlock 5000 gold on winning their third battle.

Players will unlock 100 battle banner tokens on winning their fourth battle.

Players will unlock 2500 gold on winning their fifth battle.

Players will unlock a special emote on winning their sixth battle.

Challenges are among the best ways for Clash Royale players to try new battle formats, cards, and decks while earning special rewards at the same time.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh