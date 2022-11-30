Triple Elixir Tournament: One of the latest global tournaments in Clash Royale

Currently, one of the most popular mobile games is Clash Royale, featuring interesting troop cards, in-game challenges, tournaments, and fast-paced real-time gameplay. Players get to test their skills and earn rewards by completing various challenges.

The newest 1v1 tournament challenge in the game, the Clash Royale Triple Elixir Tournament, allows fans to win rewards while testing out a brand new 1v1 Triple Elixir combat mode.

This article will provide further details about the Triple Elixir Tournament, its rewards, and the novel 1v1 battle style used in this challenge. By participating in the Triple Elixir Tournament and completing the objectives by December 2 in Clash Royale, players can earn in-game rewards like gems, gold, chests, cards, and magic items.

Latest Triple Elixir battle tournaments in Clash Royale

The Triple Elixir Tournament is the latest unique tournament in the game, requiring players to prepare an eight-card deck using cards ranging from Common to Champion while engaging in a 1v1 battle. Only contestants with a King level of 8 or higher are eligible to participate.

Players must assemble an eight-card deck in advance, unlike in the Triple Draft Tournament. Furthermore, they can make use of high Elixir cards because this 1v1 combat mode is conducted in 3x Elixir.

Given below is the Triple Elixir Tournament's in-game description:

"Create your own deck and play with triple speed Elixir! Win as many battles as you can to earn Rewards! Make it to the top 100 to earn an Exclusive Emote + 100000 bonus gold!"

To successfully win battles, players in this tournament should try to include both defensive and attacking cards in their tournament deck. To build a potent eight-card deck, players can select any card ranging from Common to Champion, whether it's unlocked for them or not.

Just like in previous in-game tournaments, players have to win multiple battles in order to receive better rewards. With every opponent they defeat, they will receive more rewards in this tournament. The top 100 players with the most battle victories will receive a special emote and additional gold.

All card levels and the King Tower level have been adjusted to level 11 to make the challenge more equitable. Because of this, card levels will automatically change to level 11 for the tournament even if players have cards of a higher level.

Nevertheless, players should opt for high-Elixir cards like Mega Knight, Golem, Lava Hound, Electro Giant, Three Musketeers, and other similar troops since there will be minimal Elixir issues during this tournament.

Rewards for completing the Triple Elixir Tournament in Clash Royale

In this tournament, there are two reward tiers: free and bonus. Players who win battles in the tournament will receive free rewards, but those who spend 500 gems to access the Bonus tier will be able to access additional rewards. Participants in this tournament can claim these rewards:

The top 100 players will receive a unique emote and 100,000 gold.

Chests, gold, gems, and magical items are some of the free rewards for winning battles in the Triple Elixir Tournament.

Players can get legendary chests, more gold, gems, wild cards, troop cards, and other bonus rewards.

Players can also earn battle banner tokens and rarity tokens by winning battles.

In general, the Triple Elixir Tournament in Clash Royale is one of the best ways to earn additional rewards like battle banner tokens, magic items, gems, gold, chests, cards, and more. Players should try their best to reach the top 100 on the leaderboard to earn additional gold and an exclusive emote.

