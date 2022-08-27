Try to lift the seal: Genshin Impact quest guide

The "Try to lift the seal" objective for Genshin Impact's For the Children of the Past quest has understandably confused some players, hence the need for various guides like this one. It's yet another example of a task where one has a wide area with no clue of what to do.

Something vague like "Try to lift the seal" doesn't give players much of an idea of what to do. There are various puzzles in Genshin Impact where they have to remove a seal of some kind, but readers should know that this one involves Pyro attacks.

Note: Have at least one Pyro character in your team.

How to lift the seal in Genshin Impact's For the Children of the Past quest?

There are seven seals to activate. To start, equip your Vintage Lyre and head to the northwestern section of the yellow circle, and play the bottom row notes in the order of:

Do So La Mi Do

Proceed eastward and take care of the enemies there. Genshin Impact players will eventually reach another empty stump near a Candle of Life, so play the same song as before.

Equip the nearby Dendrogana and use a Bow character to hit the floating Dendro hearts. Make sure to hit them in the order indicated by the Dendro traces. Eventually, players will make their way southward, where they must play the aforementioned song once more.

The seven seals

It's in the northwestern section (Image via ZaFrostPet)

The first one is located close to the Teleport Waypoint near the northwestern side of the yellow circle. Simply use any Pyro attack on it to see its health deteriorate rapidly. Be careful, as Genshin Impact players can accidentally hurt themselves via Burning if they're too close.

The second seal (Image via ZaFrostPet)

The next one is located near the middle behind a fallen Ruin Guard. Just head southeast from the last location, and it should be pretty obvious to find.

This one is slightly northwest from the last location (Image via ZaFrostPet)

Turn around to see the next seal being only a few feet northwest of the last location. Its green complexion should stand out against the orange and brown background.

This one is on the west side (Image via ZaFrostPet)

There is another seal westward (south of the Teleport Waypoint icon). It's near another fallen Ruin Guard. There isn't much to say here except to use another Pyro attack to get rid of it.

This one is back in the cave (Image via ZaFrostPet)

Genshin Impact players should return to the northern cave they came from to get rid of the fifth seal shown above. There are some enemies nearby, but they shouldn't be threatening.

Continue through the cave to find this one (Image via ZaFrostPet)

The sixth location is slightly westward of the southeastern Teleport Waypoint on the minimap. There is no need to teleport to get here. Instead, continue through the cave to see this seal on a cliff, as shown above.

The final seal (Image via ZaFrostPet)

The final location is on the far southern end of the big yellow circle used for quest navigation. Destroying this will have Paimon talking for a bit before players are then told to speak to Arama to proceed with this Genshin Impact quest.

