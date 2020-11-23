TSM Entity wins the Valorant Rivalry Series

The Valorant Rivalry Series between TSM Entity and Fnatic India wrapped up today with a victory for the former.

The intense rivalry between the two teams was showcased in a three-day series, where both squads played exhibition matches to show their worth in Valorant.

Both teams put on a great show throughout the three days (Image via - GoodGame1 YouTube)

Two of the best esports organizations in India, TSM Entity and Fnatic India, had a lot to prove when it came to PC gaming. Neither team disappointed their fans as they put on a great show throughout the three days.

After Day 2, it seemed like both sides had equal chances of winning the Valorant Rivalry Series. However, TSM Entity had a different idea altogether as they wrapped up Day 3 with an astounding 4-1 scoreline.

Team Fnatic India

Team Fnatic India (Image via - GoodGame1 YouTube)

The Fnatic India team comprises of Ashish "Ash" Bhatnagar, Vishal "Haivaan" Sharma, Mohammed "OWAISo27" O. Lakhani, Ayushman "TheDude" Chauhan, and Pratik "Aurum" Mehra.

Team TSM Entity

Team TSM Entity (Image via - GoodGame1 YouTube)

The TSM Entity team consists of Suraj "Fakeneyoo" Majumdar, Siddhant "Boogiesan" Joshi, Jonathan "JonathanOP" Amaral, Simar "Psy" Sethi, and Abhishek "ZGod" Choudhary.

TSM Entity crowned champions of the Valorant Rivalry Series

The grand finale of the Valorant Rivalry Series was set up perfectly as both teams started on an even keel after Day 2. After ten matches over two days, the score was 5-5. However, it wasn't long before TSM Entity started picking up the pace.

Fnatic India had an impeccable record on Icebox (Image via - GoodGame1 YouTube)

The first map was on Icebox. Fnatic India had an impeccable record on the map. They won on Icebox both on Day 1 and Day 2.

Regardless, TSM Entity was up for the challenge.

TSM Entity took Icebox with a scoreline of 13-11 (Image via - GoodGame1 YouTube)

The next match went right down to the wire as TSM Entity would not lose for a third time on Icebox. In the end, TSM Entity took Icebox with a scoreline of 13-11.

The second map was on Bind, and Fnatic India was looking to make a comeback. Both teams maintained the same Agent line-up from the first two days.

The final scoreline on Bind was 15-13 in favor of TSM Entity (Image via - GoodGame1 YouTube)

The match on Bind turned out to be one of the best matches in the Valorant Rivalry Series so far. Both teams were locked in overtime with 12-12 until TSM Entity decided to turn up the heat.

The final scoreline on Bind was 15-13 in favor of TSM Entity. Although haiVaan picked up 41 kills for Fnatic India, it was still not enough to give them the victory.

The third map was on Haven, and TSM Entity was already 2-0 up in the best-of-five matchup. Haven was going to be tough for both teams, but TSM Entity came out swinging right from the start.

TSM Entity won the match on Haven with an impressive scoreline of 13-2 and took a 3-0 lead over Fnatic India. This is where the Valorant Rivalry Series took a turn as TSM Entity were 8-5 up on the scorecard.

The fourth match was on Ascent, and this was the only map where Fnatic India won. The final scoreline was 13-9 in favor of Fnatic India.

The final map was on Split (Image via - GoodGame1 YouTube)

The fifth and final map was on Split, and Fnatic India was looking to pick up a win and save face. However, TSM Entity would not give them an inch as they won with an incredible 13-2 scoreline.

In the end, TSM Entity spectacularly won the Valorant Rivalry Series. Not only did they earn the bragging rights but they also showed tremendous tenacity when it comes to owning maps in Valorant.

