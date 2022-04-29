"Get well soon": Tubbo hilariously responds to caller's problem who later reveals he is g*y

Widely popular Minecraft streamer and YouTuber Toby "Tubbo" hilariously responded to a caller's problem on his most recent stream. Given the fun and bold personality of Tubbo, he can be seen interacting with fans a lot.

In the streaming industry, the biggest adversity for content creators and streamers is their chat viewers and how often they interact with them. While most streamers just stick to producing content, a handful keep on interacting with the chat on a regular basis. In that regard, the Minecraft star is no different.

While having a fun call session with his viewers, the Minecraft star responded to a caller's question, who later revealed himself to be g*y. Subsequently, the streamer hilariously notes:

"Get well soon."

Tubbo's fun call session took a hilarious turn

A couple of days ago, on his casual chatting stream, the Minecraft star went above and beyond during his interactions with his chat. In an interesting turn of events, he had people from chat call his phone number. Notably, he was just trying to solve the caller's problem in his style - in 3 words.

Basically, the caller had to tell him his life problem and Tubbo would solve it with just three words. However, interestingly, the second caller who reached out to him for help turned the whole conversation into a laugh riot.

While talking about his issue, the caller notes:

"That's a deep question, god. How do I stop dropping out of the Uni?"

To this question, the Minecraft streamer provided a simple three-word solution that later seemed ineffective. The streamer notes:

"Just", that's the first word, "get" that's the second word, bit***, boom first word."

However, things didn't turn out as planned when the caller revealed that he is actually g*y. After a hilarious twist, the Minecraft streamer burst out laughing for a few hot seconds and continued:

"Get well soon."

Something worth noting here is that he didn't give away his original phone number in the process. It was a different sim for this stream.

Fans react to the hilarious turn of events

As expected, the hilarious conversation elicited tons of reactions from fans. While the majority of viewers took this in a very positive way, a handful seemed a bit offended by Tubbo's reaction to the caller's reveal.

Tubbo is a well-known face in the Minecraft streaming world on both Twitch and YouTube. The streamer has created a loyal fanbase because of his sense of humor and fun personality.

