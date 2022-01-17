"Did not have my permission": Tubbo and Ranboo hilariously argue over pictures taken by the latter

Minecraft content creators Toby "Tubbo" Smith and Ranboo had a hilarious interaction on Twitter earlier today, causing their fans to look at the two with fondness.

The two had allegedly met up, with Ranboo sneaking in some pictures of Smith. The creator later posted them online and drew Smith's attention, who told him to take them down. Ranboo retaliated, much to the chagrin of his friend.

Ranboo and Tubbo get into a friendly tussle online

A simple response by Smith to Ranboo ended up spiraling into a hilarious argument, prompting the latter to upload pictures of his friend. This culminated in Smith light-heartedly lashing out at him.

The shenanigans began when Smith uploaded a simple tweet to his alternative account, saying "hi." Ranboo responded to the tweet, asking Smith where he was, to which his friend responded that he was at home.

Ranboo proceeded to ask the latter if he wanted to hang out, but received no response to the tweet.

Later on in the day, Ranboo quoted one of Smith's tweets, calling him out for leaving him on "read," a term used to refer to the act of looking at someone's message and not responding afterwards.

In the picture uploaded by Ranboo, he can be seen showing the middle finger to none other than Smith, with whom he had apparently met up. The picture is in first-person view. It is unknown if the picture was taken before or after their meeting.

Smith responded to the tweet, telling him he "did not have (his) permission to take this photo." Choosing to forego his words, Ranboo hit back at his message, with another picture of him doing the same thing. This time, however, he took the picture in selfie mode, showing off a different angle to their fans.

Fans react to Tubbo and Ranboo's antics

Followers of both Smith and Ranboo found the two hilarious. Many began to make memes out of the situation while being happy to see the two together.

yes @Moody_Kai1 @Ranboosaysstuff @TubboLive When your big brother screams at you and you just sit there. @Ranboosaysstuff @TubboLive When your big brother screams at you and you just sit there. https://t.co/noHMCOg7p3

Smith and Ranboo are quite good friends and have met in-person before. While the latter previously stayed in the United States, he stated in early 2022 that he held plans to move to the United Kingdom, where many of his friends (including Smith) live.

During a previous visit to the UK, Ranboo had hung out with both Smith and Thomas "TommyInnit" Simmons. With his move to the country, fans can expect the three to hang out in real life much more often.

