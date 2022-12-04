If you’ve ever wondered who the most popular Genshin Impact characters were, then you may wish to see Tumblr's ranking based on official data. This criterion includes searches, likes, tags, and other similar metrics that the website's staff would have access to for the sake of a list like this one.

Not every single Genshin Impact character could make it to this ranking since it's only the top 50 overall. The complete list will be revealed in the next section since it's too long to fit here, along with any analysis or other important details for Travelers to know.

Genshin Impact's most popular characters on Tumblr (2022)

Should the Reddit post get taken down or feel too small for you to use, here is a summary of the top 50 Genshin Impact characters on Tumblr:

Albedo Zhongli Childe Xiao Kaeya Diluc Arataki Itto Venti Scaramouche Kaedehara Kazuha Thoma Aether Tighnari Kamisato Ayato Yae Miko Lumine Gorou Raiden Shogun Hu Tao Pantalone Cyno Shenhe Ganyu Paimon II Dottore Shikanoin Heizou Arlecchino Beidou Klee Ningguang Chongyun Eula Kujou Sara Pierro Mona Yelan Keqing II Capitano Xingqiu Qiqi Xinyan Dainsleif Sangonomiya Kokomi Rosaria Bennett Yanfei Columbina Sandrone Alhaitham Yoimiya

That's the entire list from Tumblr's 2022 Year in Review.

Looking at Tumblr's most popular Genshin Impact characters

Most of the playable cast (Image via HoYoverse)

There are several interesting things to note about this list. For starters, the top ten are comprised of only male characters. In fact, the first woman to appear on the list is Yae Miko, who is only ranked #15. Yae Miko also had the greatest increase this year compared to last year, having moved up 25 spots.

On the opposite side of the spectrum is poor Yoimiya, who dropped a staggering 31 spots. It is worth mentioning that Yoimiya still ranked higher than characters who were not on the list, such as Razor, Ayaka, and Sucrose.

Albedo actually moved up six spots this year to become the most popular member of the cast overall on Tumblr, knocking down the previous king, Zhongli.

Tighnari was the highest-ranked newcomer (Image via HoYoverse)

New Genshin Impact characters who made it to this year's rankings on Tumblr include:

Tighnari (ranked 13)

(ranked 13) Kamisato Ayato (ranked 14)

(ranked 14) Pantalone (ranked 20)

(ranked 20) Cyno (ranked 21)

(ranked 21) Shenhe (ranked 22)

(ranked 22) II Dottore (ranked 25)

(ranked 25) Shikanoin Heizou (ranked 26)

(ranked 26) Arlecchino (ranked 27)

(ranked 27) Pierro (ranked 34)

(ranked 34) Yelan (ranked 36)

(ranked 36) II Capitano ranked 38)

ranked 38) Columbina (ranked 47)

(ranked 47) Sandrone (ranked 48)

(ranked 48) Alhaitham (ranked 49)

Keep in mind that several of these options are not playable, most notably the Fatui Harbingers. These Genshin Impact characters were incredibly popular when they first appeared in Teyvat Chapter Interlude Teaser: A Winter Night's Lazzo, seemingly out of nowhere. It is not known when they will become playable.

Keep in mind that the rankings shown here are solely for Tumblr. Other websites like Twitter, Reddit, and other social media would likely have different results regarding who is most popular and other related topics.

Still, some Travelers might appreciate seeing this type of data, especially if they love Albedo. It will be interesting to see how he and the rest of the cast will fare in 2023's Year in Review.

