TUNIC Guide: How to use the Tuning Forks

TUNIC has grown to be a crowd favorite amongst players who love the “isometric indie” genre only five days into its official release.

The title from Finji allows players to pilot an anthropomorphic fox, who goes on a journey of exploration unraveling new secrets along the way.

The game does not hold the player’s hand much when it comes to helping them progress to missions and quests. This often frustrates many with the lack of hints and clues that the game provides with basic things.

One of the most pertinent questions TUNIC players have been asking of late is what to do with or how to use the Tuning Forks they come across over the map.

The souls-like sprawling exploration can be ruthless as the players are left to figure everything out on their own, and the curious case of the Tuning Forks has baffled many players who were starting the game.

How to use Tuning Forks in TUNIC

🦊 TUNIC 🦊 @tunicgame



TUNIC is OUT NOW Day One on Xbox Game Pass: Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, & PC alongside PC and Mac storefronts.



What will you discover?



tunicgame.com



🛒: 🦊⚔ Your journey begins today. 🦊⚔TUNIC is OUT NOW Day One on Xbox Game Pass: Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, & PC alongside PC and Mac storefronts.What will you discover?🛒: microsoft.com/store/r/9nlrt3… 🦊⚔ Your journey begins today. 🦊⚔TUNIC is OUT NOW Day One on Xbox Game Pass: Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, & PC alongside PC and Mac storefronts.What will you discover?tunicgame.com🛒: microsoft.com/store/r/9nlrt3… https://t.co/Q2fyrKYeE5

As an item, Tuning Forks feels a bit pointless, especially for those just starting with the game. However, it only becomes valuable or gets activated as a usable item once players pair it with the Grapple Hook. This happens when the item comes online, and players will be able to use it for various things.

Now to get their hands on the grappling hook, players will need to,

Fast travel to the Ruined Atoll and make their way to the statue present in the middle of the area.

They will now need to follow the power line towards the Northeast and get across the water, where on the other side, they will need to turn right and kill some crabs that are present nearby.

From there, they must make their way along the shore until they come across a collapsed bridge, where they will need to use the rubble to access the path underneath the structure.

After opening the treasure chest present at the end of the path, they will need to make their way through the door and into the Frog Domain, whereupon going down the ladders on the other side. They will need to descend further into the dungeon. Players will need to continue following the path till they reach the Frog Domain save point.

Players will now need to progress through the dungeon till they reach a large open golden door. If they search right, they will find a hole in the wall, which will lead to another cave. They will need to kill all the enemies and continue down the path.

They will soon come across a ladder that will take them to a chamber with some frogs and Custodians who will be praying. After killing these enemies, TUNIC fans can walk over to the altar, where they will find a magic orb. This magic orb is what will help them unlock the Grapple Hook in TUNIC.

Tuning Forks come into play when players get their hands on the grappling hook, and with this combo, they can now grapple to points and tuning fork-shaped points at no magic cost. Players will also be able to use the hook to stun enemies, but that will be at a magic cost.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar