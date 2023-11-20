Turkey Race in Monopoly Go: All Rewards, how to win and more

The Turkey Race in Monopoly Go is the ongoing two-day tournament that brings plenty of rewards for the best players. Kicking off on November 19, 2023, the latest event in Scopely’s highly social title also brings exciting rewards for the top 15 players, while the rest can also earn in-game cash that helps them progress faster in the title.

This article covers the complete list of rewards and some tips that can help win the Turkey Race in the Monopoly Go tournament.

Complete list of rewards for Turkey Race in Monopoly Go

Follow us for all the Turkey Race tournament details (Image via Scopely)

As Thanksgiving 2023 approaches, Scopely brings some special events for the holidays to help tycoons win more. Turkey Race in Monopoly Go arrives on November 19, 2023, along with the Cranberry Carnival event, and it brings plenty of rewards for the tycoons.

However, you need to act fast to grab the rewards, as the event will only be live until November 20, 2023. Here is the complete list of rewards in the tournament:

Rank 1: Tournament-exclusive token, 800 dice rolls, in-game cash reward, and a Golden Purple Sticker pack.

Tournament-exclusive token, 800 dice rolls, in-game cash reward, and a Golden Purple Sticker pack. Rank 2: Tournament-exclusive token, 500 dice rolls, in-game cash rewards, and a Golden Purple Sticker pack.

Tournament-exclusive token, 500 dice rolls, in-game cash rewards, and a Golden Purple Sticker pack. Rank 3: Tournament-exclusive token, 400 dice rolls, in-game cash reward, and a Golden Purple Sticker pack.

Tournament-exclusive token, 400 dice rolls, in-game cash reward, and a Golden Purple Sticker pack. Rank 4: Tournament-exclusive token, 300 dice rolls, in-game cash rewards, and a Golden Blue Sticker pack.

Tournament-exclusive token, 300 dice rolls, in-game cash rewards, and a Golden Blue Sticker pack. Rank 5: Tournament-exclusive token, 250 dice rolls, in-game cash rewards, and a Golden Blue Sticker Pack.

Tournament-exclusive token, 250 dice rolls, in-game cash rewards, and a Golden Blue Sticker Pack. Rank 6: 200 dice rolls, in-game cash rewards, and a Golden Blue Sticker pack.

200 dice rolls, in-game cash rewards, and a Golden Blue Sticker pack. Rank 7: 150 dice rolls, in-game cash rewards.

150 dice rolls, in-game cash rewards. Rank 8: 100 dice rolls, in-game cash rewards.

100 dice rolls, in-game cash rewards. Rank 9: 75 dice rolls, in-game cash rewards.

75 dice rolls, in-game cash rewards. Rank 10: 50 dice rolls, in-game cash rewards.

50 dice rolls, in-game cash rewards. Rank 11–15: 25 dice rolls, in-game cash rewards.

The rest of the participants from Rank 16 till the end will get the in-game cash rewards.

How to win the Turkey Race in Monopoly Go?

Tips to win more from Turkey Race tournament (Image via Scopely)

The Turkey Race tournament in Monopoly Go requires you to land on the Railroad tiles to gather points. A blocked Shutdown will earn you two points, while a successful one will earn you four points, the same number you get for each Small Bank Heist.

However, a Large Bank Heist will earn you six points, a Bankrupt Heist will earn you eight points, and a successful Mega Heist will earn you 12 points.

You need to save up plenty of dice rolls to grab the best position in the ranking table for better rewards. You can check out our article on how to use the roll multipliers to your benefit and grab more points from each objective.

The Turkey Race in Monopoly Go keeps returning with such amazing events and tournaments that help you progress faster in the game.

Check out this article to grab free dice rolls to win more.