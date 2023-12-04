Esports & Gaming

Twinkle Tree in Monopoly Go: All rewards, milestones and more

Twinkle Tree event in Monopoly GO
Twinkle Tree event brings some amazing rewards in Monopoly Go (Image via Scopely)

Twinkle Tree, the second event of the Heartfelt Holidays season in Monopoly Go, is live. It can help you earn plenty of dice rolls, in-game cash, and more if you are lucky enough to land on specific tiles and gather the requisite points to complete the milestones. Act up fast to grab all the exciting rewards and progress through the boards faster.

Twinkle Tree launched on December 4, 2023, and brings plenty of sticker packs. This article contains details of all the milestones with a specific focus on those offering the most-awaited rewards.

All milestones and associated rewards in Monopoly Go's Twinkle Tree event

The latest event brings 50 milestones, each containing exciting rewards. Gather the event-exclusive tokens (points) to complete these milestones and earn the rewards.

Here are all the rewards.

Milestones

Required Points

Rewards

1

5

Cash Rewrads

2

10

15 dice rolls

3

10

5 Peg-E tokens

4

10

Green Sticker pack

5

60

100 dice rolls

6

15

8 Peg-E tokens

7

20

Cash Rewards

8

25

10 Mins Cash Grab

9

20

12 Peg-E tokens

10

150

225 dice rolls

11

25

Cash Rewards

12

30

Green Sticker pack

13

40

Cash Rewards

14

45

15 Peg-E tokens

15

400

500 dice rolls

16

45

Orange Sticker pack

17

50

Cash Rewards

18

55

25 Peg-E tokens

19

60

Cash Rewards

20

800

850 dice rolls

21

60

40 Peg-E tokens

22

65

Pink Sticker pack

23

70

70 dice rolls

24

80

Cash Rewards

25

1.2K

1.1K dice rolls

26

90

10 Mins High Roller

27

100

Blue Sticker pack

28

115

60 Peg-E tokens

29

140

140 dice rolls

30

1K

Cash Rewards

31

200

Blue Sticker pack

32

250

200 dice rolls

33

300

Cash Rewards

34

350

70 Peg-E tokens

35

1.6K

1.4K dice rolls

36

500

5 Mins Cash Boost

37

550

Pink Sticker pack

38

700

Cash Rewards

39

800

80 Peg-E tokens

40

2.5K

2K dice rolls

41

900

15 Mins High Roller

42

950

Cash Rewards

43

1K

100 Peg-E tokens

44

1.1K

600 dice rolls

45

2K

Cash Rewards

46

1.1K

130 Peg-E tokens

47

1.2K

Cash Rewards

48

1.3K

Purple sticker pack

49

1.4K

Cash Rewards

50

6.2K

6K dice rolls and Purple Sticker pack

Additionally, Twinkle Tree in Monopoly Go brings plenty of sticker packs to help you complete your sticker albums. Unlike its predecessors, the new Heartfelt Holidays season and its sticker collection event will only be live for a month. Tycoons must try to grab all the sticker packs they can get from this event.

Additionally, the latest event also brings plenty of Peg-E prize drop event rewards with it. This recurring mini-game event has always helped gamers earn a fortune. So, if completing boards faster is more important to you than completing sticker albums, feel free to prioritize earning these tokens.

How to win more in Monopoly Go's Twinkle Tree event

Here is how to win more from the latest event (Image via Scopely)

The Twinkle Tree event in Monopoly Go requires players to land on specific tiles featuring the event-exclusive tokens to collect points. Unlike other events that gift you event-exclusive tokens, the collectibles of this event are scattered all around the board.

Landing on tiles featuring these tokens will earn you two points. However, you can exponentially increase your earnings by using roll multipliers. Landing on these tiles using an x5 roll multiplier will grant you 10 points at once.

Note that using roll multipliers takes a toll on your stock of dice rolls. Therefore, learn how to use these roll multipliers to get the most out of this feature.

You may need plenty of dice rolls to complete all the milestones of Monopoly Go's Twinkle Tree event. Follow our guide to earn plenty of dice rolls for free that can help you complete these milestones for greater rewards.

Quick Links

