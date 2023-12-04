Twinkle Tree in Monopoly Go: All rewards, milestones and more

Twinkle Tree, the second event of the Heartfelt Holidays season in Monopoly Go, is live. It can help you earn plenty of dice rolls, in-game cash, and more if you are lucky enough to land on specific tiles and gather the requisite points to complete the milestones. Act up fast to grab all the exciting rewards and progress through the boards faster.
Twinkle Tree launched on December 4, 2023, and brings plenty of sticker packs. This article contains details of all the milestones with a specific focus on those offering the most-awaited rewards.
All milestones and associated rewards in Monopoly Go's Twinkle Tree event
The latest event brings 50 milestones, each containing exciting rewards. Gather the event-exclusive tokens (points) to complete these milestones and earn the rewards.
Here are all the rewards.
Additionally, Twinkle Tree in Monopoly Go brings plenty of sticker packs to help you complete your sticker albums. Unlike its predecessors, the new Heartfelt Holidays season and its sticker collection event will only be live for a month. Tycoons must try to grab all the sticker packs they can get from this event.
Additionally, the latest event also brings plenty of Peg-E prize drop event rewards with it. This recurring mini-game event has always helped gamers earn a fortune. So, if completing boards faster is more important to you than completing sticker albums, feel free to prioritize earning these tokens.
How to win more in Monopoly Go's Twinkle Tree event
The Twinkle Tree event in Monopoly Go requires players to land on specific tiles featuring the event-exclusive tokens to collect points. Unlike other events that gift you event-exclusive tokens, the collectibles of this event are scattered all around the board.
Landing on tiles featuring these tokens will earn you two points. However, you can exponentially increase your earnings by using roll multipliers. Landing on these tiles using an x5 roll multiplier will grant you 10 points at once.
Note that using roll multipliers takes a toll on your stock of dice rolls. Therefore, learn how to use these roll multipliers to get the most out of this feature.
You may need plenty of dice rolls to complete all the milestones of Monopoly Go's Twinkle Tree event. Follow our guide to earn plenty of dice rolls for free that can help you complete these milestones for greater rewards.