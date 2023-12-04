Twinkle Tree in Monopoly Go: All rewards, milestones and more

Twinkle Tree, the second event of the Heartfelt Holidays season in Monopoly Go, is live. It can help you earn plenty of dice rolls, in-game cash, and more if you are lucky enough to land on specific tiles and gather the requisite points to complete the milestones. Act up fast to grab all the exciting rewards and progress through the boards faster.

Twinkle Tree launched on December 4, 2023, and brings plenty of sticker packs. This article contains details of all the milestones with a specific focus on those offering the most-awaited rewards.

All milestones and associated rewards in Monopoly Go's Twinkle Tree event

The latest event brings 50 milestones, each containing exciting rewards. Gather the event-exclusive tokens (points) to complete these milestones and earn the rewards.

Here are all the rewards.

Milestones Required Points Rewards 1 5 Cash Rewrads 2 10 15 dice rolls 3 10 5 Peg-E tokens 4 10 Green Sticker pack 5 60 100 dice rolls 6 15 8 Peg-E tokens 7 20 Cash Rewards 8 25 10 Mins Cash Grab 9 20 12 Peg-E tokens 10 150 225 dice rolls 11 25 Cash Rewards 12 30 Green Sticker pack 13 40 Cash Rewards 14 45 15 Peg-E tokens 15 400 500 dice rolls 16 45 Orange Sticker pack 17 50 Cash Rewards 18 55 25 Peg-E tokens 19 60 Cash Rewards 20 800 850 dice rolls 21 60 40 Peg-E tokens 22 65 Pink Sticker pack 23 70 70 dice rolls 24 80 Cash Rewards 25 1.2K 1.1K dice rolls 26 90 10 Mins High Roller 27 100 Blue Sticker pack 28 115 60 Peg-E tokens 29 140 140 dice rolls 30 1K Cash Rewards 31 200 Blue Sticker pack 32 250 200 dice rolls 33 300 Cash Rewards 34 350 70 Peg-E tokens 35 1.6K 1.4K dice rolls 36 500 5 Mins Cash Boost 37 550 Pink Sticker pack 38 700 Cash Rewards 39 800 80 Peg-E tokens 40 2.5K 2K dice rolls 41 900 15 Mins High Roller 42 950 Cash Rewards 43 1K 100 Peg-E tokens 44 1.1K 600 dice rolls 45 2K Cash Rewards 46 1.1K 130 Peg-E tokens 47 1.2K Cash Rewards 48 1.3K Purple sticker pack 49 1.4K Cash Rewards 50 6.2K 6K dice rolls and Purple Sticker pack

Additionally, Twinkle Tree in Monopoly Go brings plenty of sticker packs to help you complete your sticker albums. Unlike its predecessors, the new Heartfelt Holidays season and its sticker collection event will only be live for a month. Tycoons must try to grab all the sticker packs they can get from this event.

Additionally, the latest event also brings plenty of Peg-E prize drop event rewards with it. This recurring mini-game event has always helped gamers earn a fortune. So, if completing boards faster is more important to you than completing sticker albums, feel free to prioritize earning these tokens.

How to win more in Monopoly Go's Twinkle Tree event

Here is how to win more from the latest event (Image via Scopely)

The Twinkle Tree event in Monopoly Go requires players to land on specific tiles featuring the event-exclusive tokens to collect points. Unlike other events that gift you event-exclusive tokens, the collectibles of this event are scattered all around the board.

Landing on tiles featuring these tokens will earn you two points. However, you can exponentially increase your earnings by using roll multipliers. Landing on these tiles using an x5 roll multiplier will grant you 10 points at once.

Note that using roll multipliers takes a toll on your stock of dice rolls. Therefore, learn how to use these roll multipliers to get the most out of this feature.

You may need plenty of dice rolls to complete all the milestones of Monopoly Go's Twinkle Tree event. Follow our guide to earn plenty of dice rolls for free that can help you complete these milestones for greater rewards.