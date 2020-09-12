Twitch bans 'LeafyIsHere' permanently citing platform 'safety' as their primary reason but what really happened?

Recently, Leafy’s ban from YouTube had instantaneously divided the internet. People had automatically blamed Pokimane and her fans for the ban. This was despite the fact that Pokimane had explicitly distanced herself from the controversy. Furthermore, the termination had come hours after Leafy had posted his 12th video mocking Pokimane and her fans.

Leafy has since joined Twitch and recently admitted during one of his streams that some of his past videos have been a bit too harsh. Regardless, the former YouTuber was today permanently banned from Twitch as well. The timing is once again awkward for Pokimane, who is making her return to streaming today.

wtf bezos just when i started having fun @TwitchSupport - is there any appealing this, was my first offense bro lmfao pic.twitter.com/7B7rMvCfQv — Leafy (@Leafy) September 11, 2020

Twitch bans 'LeafyIshere': What really happened?

Leafy was accused of posting content that was aimed to harass, intimidate or bully other content creators. Of course, most people were absolutely convinced that the ban was a direct result of Pokimane’s fans. Overall, there was quite a bit of vagueness behind the move, and people were angry because YouTube had failed to give prior warnings.

Leafy was banned from both YouTube and Twitch

Now, Twitch has been accused of the same by the mainstream internet. The official statement, as you can see below, says that the ‘safety of the community’ is the top priority, and Twitch reserves the right to suspend any account for conduct that violates rules or posts inappropriate or harmful content which puts the community at risk.

“The safety of our community is our top priority, and we reserve the right to suspend any account for conduct that violates our rules, or that we determine to be inappropriate, harmful, or puts our community at risk.” — Rod Breslau (@Slasher) September 11, 2020

Of course, we recently spoke about the random death threats that Leafy seemed to have been caught issuing on live-stream. He was heard comparing himself to a character from popular Anime “Death Note” and said that he will start contracting people for the same. While the threats seemed rather sarcastic, Twitch has taken action against lesser evils in the past.

Regardless, it seems as if Twitch has stuck to their guns and decided to ban Leafy before further controversies occur. The move seems rushed and was just as vague as Leafy’s YouTube suspension. The situation seems to be similar to Dr DisRespect’s ban from Twitch, where he was not given a specific reason for the move.

Furthermore, the recent incidents where Leafy has been mocking and insulting other content creators, along with the ‘threats of violence’ that we spoke about, certainly had a major role to play. It seems as if both YouTube and Twitch have firmly decided that content creators like Leafy, who are prone to criticising others and crossing certain limits, are not going to be given any sort of leeway anymore.